Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Bardya Ziaian, File No. 2020-34

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing to consider consider the Application dated September 30, 2020 made by the party named above to review a decision of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada dated September 24, 2020.

The hearing will be held on October 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 6, 2020 and the Application dated September 30, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

