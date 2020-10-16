Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 16, 2020, 17:31 ET
Douglas John Eley, File No. 2020-35
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated October 16, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]