Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS PTY. LTD., File No. 2019-19

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and International Capital Markets Pty. Ltd. in the above named matter.

The hearing will be held on July 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. on the 17th floor of the Commission's offices located at 20 Queen Street West, Toronto.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing and the Statement of Allegations dated July 22, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

