Notice from the Office of the Secretary

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and BDO Canada LLP in the above named matter.

The hearing will be held on January 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. on the 17th floor of the Commission's offices located at 20 Queen Street West, Toronto.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated January 21, 2020 is available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

