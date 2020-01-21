Notice from the Office of the Secretary
Jan 21, 2020, 17:36 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and BDO Canada LLP in the above named matter.
The hearing will be held on January 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. on the 17th floor of the Commission's offices located at 20 Queen Street West, Toronto.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated January 21, 2020 is available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
