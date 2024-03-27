Notice - FAWAD UL HAQ KHAN carrying on business as FOREX PLUS, File No. 2024-6
Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 27, 2024, 14:54 ET
TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated March 27, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article