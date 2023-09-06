Notice - DEREK SCHEINMAN, File No. 2023-23

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated September 6, 2023 and Statement of Allegations dated September 6, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]