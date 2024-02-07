Notice - CHARLES DEBONO, File No. 2023-30
Feb 07, 2024, 17:39 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(4.0.1) of the Securities Act in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order both dated February 6, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
