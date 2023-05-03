Notice - CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL INTRODUCES PLAIN-LANGUAGE "DECISIONS IN BRIEF"

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, the Capital Markets Tribunal will issue plain-language "Decisions in brief" summaries of its reasons for decision. Decisions in brief are short summaries of the Tribunal's written decisions, drafted in reader-friendly language. They are prepared by Governance & Tribunal Secretariat staff and do not form part of the Tribunal's reasons.

"It is important for the Tribunal to be transparent, and to be accessible to parties, to those who participate in the capital markets, and to the general public," said Tim Moseley, Chief Adjudicator. "We were inspired by the Supreme Court of Canada's Cases in Brief, and I am confident that these summaries of Tribunal decisions will be a welcome addition."

Decisions in brief will be published on the Tribunal's website shortly after reasons are released.

Stakeholders can also subscribe to receiving Decisions in brief on the Tribunal's website. Existing subscribers can find the "update your preferences" link at the bottom of this Notice email, and follow the steps to subscribe.

