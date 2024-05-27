Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
TORONTO, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - An additional merits hearing date in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on June 3, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
