Notice - BINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED, File No. 2023-11

Ontario Securities Commission

17 Jul, 2023, 16:03 ET

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated July 14, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

