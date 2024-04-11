Notice - AIMIA INC. and MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC, File No. 2024-2
Apr 11, 2024, 18:31 ET
TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
The previously scheduled days of May 1 and May 2, 2024 will not be used for the hearing of the application.
A copy of the Order dated April 11, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
