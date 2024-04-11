Notice - AIMIA INC. and MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC, File No. 2024-2

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.

The previously scheduled days of May 1 and May 2, 2024 will not be used for the hearing of the application.

A copy of the Order dated April 11, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]