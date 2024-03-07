Notice - AIMIA INC. and MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC, File No. 2024-2

TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing of the motion brought by Mithaq Capital SPC for an order dismissing the application of Aimia Inc. in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

