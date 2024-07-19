Notice - AHMED KAISER AKBAR, ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2024-7
Jul 19, 2024, 15:54 ET
TORONTO, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on September 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on October 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article