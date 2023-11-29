Notice - A1 CO., A2 CO., A3 CO. and A4 CO., File No. 2023-26
29 Nov, 2023, 11:42 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Application dated October 3, 2023 and the Reasons for Decision dated November 28, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
