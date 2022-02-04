Note to Editors - The Mass Casualty Commission - Media Information for Upcoming Proceedings about the April 2020 Mass Casualty in Nova Scotia

TRURO, NS and HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mass Casualty Commission ("the Commission") is inviting members of the media to sign up for its media email list. The Commission will be sharing important information and updates about its work with this list, including:

  • How to apply for media accreditation
  • Press releases
  • Invitations to media briefings
  • Information about the upcoming public proceedings starting February 22, 2022
  • COVID-19 information
  • Updates
  • And more

To be added to the Commission's media list, please email [email protected] and provide your name, media outlet, phone number and email address.

About the Mass Casualty Commission: The Commission into the April 2020 Nova Scotia Mass Casualty (the "Mass Casualty Commission") is an independent public inquiry created to examine the April 18–19, 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia and to provide meaningful recommendations to help protect Canadians in the future. For more information, see https://masscasualtycommission.ca/.  

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]

