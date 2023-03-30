Note to Editors - The Mass Casualty Commission - Media Information for the release of The Final Report about the April 2020 Mass Casualty in Nova Scotia

TRURO, NS and HALIFAX, NS, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mass Casualty Commission ("the Commission") will release The Final Report in Truro and via webcast on March 30, 2023, at 12 pm ADT.

Members of the public are invited to attend the release of the Report, which will take place at the Best Western Glengarry, 150 Willow Street, Truro. For more information see the Commission's most recent update.

The Report's release will be webcast live in both official languages and a recording will be posted to the Commission website. There will also be a live audio line - 1-877-385-4099 (toll-free) and enter code 7706700, followed by the # sign.

The Report will share the following:

Detailed findings of what happened on April 18—19, 2020, addressing each specific area of the Commission's mandate from the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia .

and . Recommendations, main findings, and lessons learned will be woven throughout the entire Report and provided in a comprehensive list.

Additional materials will be provided (Executive Summary, Appendix, Annexes, etc.).

There will be a Q&A with the Commissioners today at around 2 pm ADT for accredited media. To RSVP email [email protected].

Given the length and scope of the final report, it will take time for people, including participants, media, and stakeholders to review and digest the material. We encourage everyone to take the time to read and process the report, then begin the sustained and collaborative conversations and work required to implement the recommendations.

About the Mass Casualty Commission: The Commission into the April 2020 Nova Scotia Mass Casualty (the "Mass Casualty Commission") is an independent public inquiry created to examine the April 18–19, 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia and to provide meaningful recommendations to help protect Canadians in the future. For more information, see https://masscasualtycommission.ca/ .

Related links:

https://masscasualtycommission.ca/

Media page

Proceedings Calendar

Mandate

Wellness Supports

SOURCE Mass Casualty Commission

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]