NOTE TO EDITORS: Mass Casualty Commission to share first seven Commissioned Reports

TRURO and HALIFAX, NS, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Mass Casualty Commission ("the Commission") releases the first seven Phase 2 Commissioned Reports on its website (masscasualtycommission.ca). Phase 2 reports focus on public policy, academic research and lessons learned from previous mass casualties. Being shared today are:

Police Culture: Origins, Features, and Reform by Bethan Loftus, Bangor University

Crime Prevention & Community Safety in Rural Communities by Karen Foster, Dalhousie University

Mass Shootings and Masculinity, by Tara Leigh Tober and Tristan Bridges, UC Santa Barbara

Mass casualty events and gendered violence, by Jude McCulloch and JaneMaree Maher, Monash University

The History of Gun Control in Canada by Blake Brown, St. Mary's University

Survivors and the Aftermath of the Terrorist Attack on Utøya Island, Norway, by Grete Dyb, Kristin Alve Glad, Ingebjørg Lingaas, Synne ØienStensland, Norwegian Center for Violence and Traumatic Stress Studies

Communications Interoperability and the Alert Ready System by Chris Davis, Cheryl McNeil and Peter Gamble, Landsdowne Technologies

More than 20 reports will be shared over the course of the Commission's work. A full list of reports to expect is available on the Commission website here.

Commissioned Reports are an important part of the Commission's Phase 2 work to explore how and why the mass casualty happened, considering the causes, contexts and circumstances that may have contributed. These reports are prepared by independent report writers to help the Commission better understand the related issues in the mandate (like access to firearms, gender-based and intimate partner violence, and police policies).

About Phase 2 proceedings

Phase 2 of public proceedings began this week (week of April 25, 2022) and will be running concurrently with Phase 1 proceedings. Phase 2 is a bridge to the Commission's forward-focused Phase 3 work to identify lessons to be learned and develop meaningful recommendations for the future. As with Phase 1, Phase 2 activities will be held in public and webcast, in the presence of media, with transcripts posted online.

For information on what to expect in the coming weeks, visit the Commission calendar here. Website: www.MassCasualtyCommission.ca

About the Mass Casualty Commission: The Commission into the April 2020 Nova Scotia Mass Casualty (the "Mass Casualty Commission") is an independent public inquiry created to examine the April 18–19, 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia and to provide meaningful recommendations to make our communities safer in the future. For more information, visit www.MassCasualtyCommission.ca.

