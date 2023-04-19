NotCo Unveils Provocative Campaign in Dundas Square that Shows What Livestock Would Look Like if They Reached Full Life Expectancy

Ahead of Earth Day, the global food-tech leader is leveraging A.I. to create hyper-realistic images of old farm animals because they don't currently exist in the food industry

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - When was the last time you saw an old cow, pig, or chicken?

Most consumers have never seen these livestock reach maturity because, in the current food system, they only live a fraction of their natural lives. This Earth Day, global food tech leader, NotCo , is working to raise awareness of the disparity between how long animals live in nature and how long they live within the conventional food system.

Global food-tech leader, NotCo, leveraged A.I. to create hyper-realistic images of old farm animals because they don't exist in the food industry. (CNW Group/NotCo)

In its provocative new campaign, NotCo leverages the power of artificial intelligence to show what livestock would look like if they survived to their full life expectancy. The images intend to educate and expose a general lack of understanding about natural animal lifespans, including that cows can live up to 49 years, pigs up to 23 years, and chickens up to 13 years in the wild. By contrast, animals caught in the current food system live just a few months and in some cases, only a few days.

This raw and hyper-realistic campaign will be on display at Toronto's Dundas Square from April 20th to April 22nd (Earth Day).

"At NotCo, we're already collaborating with our patented A.I. to create remarkably delicious plant-based foods that taste identical to animal-based foods as a way to build a better future for our planet," said Fernando Machado, Global CMO for NotCo. "To further shine a light on what a better future could look like, we turned to A.I. again – because right now animals like cows, pigs, and chickens that are grown for food only live a fraction of their natural lifespans. We hope this sparks a larger conversation about how we can all do our part to create a better future together – for ourselves, our planet, and the animals."

Global food production, which is based on animal farming, uses up one-third of the earth's surface and emits more CO2 than all of the world's transportation combined. Since its inception, NotCo has pushed the boundaries of sustainable food production through its one-of-a-kind tech and science. NotCo's patented A.I., Giuseppe, analyzes the structure of animal-derived food at a molecular level to replicate the flavor, texture, functionality, and smell – using only plants. In addition to incredible taste, the resulting plant-based foods have a significantly smaller impact on the planet and its precious resources. For example, NotChicken™ uses 86% less water and generates 73% less CO2 than traditional chicken production.

"At NotCo, we believe A.I. is the key to unlocking a bright new future of food because it has the ability to eliminate our reliance on animal-based food production," said NotCo co-founder and CEO, Matias Muchnick. "We asked ourselves a simple question, 'When was the last time we saw an old cow - have we actually ever seen one?' The answer was no, so we turned to a different type of A.I. to give us an accurate look. We were astonished with what we saw and think people will be too."

NotCo's new educational campaign comes on the heels of the company announcing it is now a Certified B Corporation. B Corp is a global movement of companies pushing for high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. NotCo's B Corp Certification applies to all its products in Canada, including NotMilk™, NotBurger™ and NotChicken™, as well as products like NotMeat™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™ in countries including the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Paraguay.

NotCo products, including NotBurger™ and NotMilk™ – now available in the shelf-stable section of the grocery store – are sold at mass retailers nationwide. NotChickenTM has begun rolling out and will be available across Canada by early summer. In addition to its branded products, NotCo is advancing transformation of the food industry globally through international partnerships, like TheKraftHeinzNotCo joint venture, and new local partnerships, including Hero Certified Burgers. For more information, please visit www.notco.com or @notcocanada .

About NotCo

NotCo is an industry-changing, fast-growth food tech leader, and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments, including dairy, eggs, and meat across 10 countries simultaneously. NotCo has launched products including NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotMeat™, NotIceCream™, NotChicken™ and NotMayo™ in countries including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Paraguay, and in less than three years became the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America. NotCo utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe , which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. It's one-of-a-kind technology enables NotCo to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry. For more information, please visit www.notco.com .

SOURCE NotCo

