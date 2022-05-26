NotCo Sizzles Into Canada's Plant-Based Meat Market with Launch of NotBurger™

NotCo, a trailblazing global food-tech leader that's disrupting three food categories – eggs, dairy and meat — across eight countries, is strengthening its Canadian portfolio with a plant-based meat offering. The company, renowned for using a patented first-of-its-kind A.I. technology called Giuseppe and a team of chefs and food scientists to mimic animal-based foods using 100% plant-based ingredients, has created a burger so juicy and flavourful it must be experienced to be believed. NotBurger TM is launching in Canada bolstered by impressive sales across Latin America including in Chile where NotBurger TM achieved 4x targeted sales and now holds a 5%+ market share of the total burger category.

"We believe we must completely change the food system, and to do so we need to create amazingly delicious products that don't require consumers to compromise or make sacrifices," said Matias Muchnick, CEO and Co-Founder of NotCo.

"At NotCo, our goal is to shift the food system away from animal dependency with delicious plant-based options that satisfy everyone's cravings. We're thrilled to introduce NotBurgerTM into the Canadian market as part of that mission and offer consumers the flavour and juiciness they're looking for without compromise."

NotBurgerTM is the second NotCo product to debut in Canada following the highly successful rollout of NotMilkTM in Fall 2021. As the company prepares for its second launch in Canada, it is simultaneously focused on growing its Canadian team for a strong local approach. It marks another exciting chapter for the food-tech company renowned for leveraging algorithms and machine learning to create the next plant-based food generation that tastes, feels and cooks just like their animal-based counterparts.

NotBurgerTM can be found in the frozen food section of select grocers with a retail price of $3.49 per individual unit or $12.99 for a four-pack. Over the coming two months, NotBurgerTM will be rolling out across Canada in many retailers, including: Loblaw Companies Limited, Walmart, Save on Foods, Sobeys, Georgia Main, Metro Quebec, Calgary Coop, Farm Boy, Thrifty Foods and more.

Follow along for more exciting updates at www.notco.com , and @notcoCanada .

ABOUT NOTCO

NotCo is an industry-changing, fast-growth food tech leader and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. NotCo has launched products including NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotMeat™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™ in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Colombia and in less than five years has become the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America, achieving, in that time, a valuation of $1.5 billion. NotCo utilises a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. It's one-of-a-kind technology will eventually enable NotCo to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry. In Canada, NotBurger™ is currently available in select grocery stores nationwide, including Loblaw banner, Walmart, Save on Foods, Sobeys and more. For more information, please visit www.notco.com

SOURCE NotCo

For further information: For all media inquiries or for additional information, please contact [email protected]