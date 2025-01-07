Not Guilty, Australian Alcohol-Free Wine Brand, Launches in Canada

The de-alcoholized wines are geared towards younger consumers who embrace the growing low to no-alcohol movement

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Not Guilty, the zero-alcohol wine range, is now available in the Canadian market. At 0.05% ABV, these de-alcoholized wines were made to appeal to Millennial and Gen Z consumers who are increasingly preferring to enjoy life without alcohol or are looking for high-quality alcohol alternatives.

Not Guilty Wines - product lineup (CNW Group/Malinda Wines)

"The interest in and demand for non-alcoholic wine is only growing, with significant potential among younger generations. Our recent market feedback reveals exciting possibilities. Not Guilty resonates with consumers across all demographics in Canada," says Grant Pittam, President of Malinda Wines, the brand's exclusive distributor in Canada. "We're excited to be a part of that journey, through quality alcohol-free beverages that don't sacrifice taste, and celebrate every occasion."

The brand's journey began in Australia, then Not Guilty achieved a significant milestone with its launch in the UK which was bolstered by various prestigious accolades at the 2023 and 2024 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) and the UK World Alcohol-Free Awards.

Now expanding into Canada, Not Guilty's offerings align with the rising demand for alcohol-free beverages, reflecting a growing interest in quality, health-conscious options for Canadian consumers. Data shows 70% of non-alcoholic beverage consumers plan to continue their choices post-Dry January,1. while 27% of Canadian Gen Z identifies as non-drinkers, supporting the market for sober and sober-curious options.2,

The collection of Not Guilty wines that can be found as of Q4 2024 includes:

Pinot Grigio: Gold winner at the 2023 IWSC; fresh, fruity，green apple and pear flavours & crisp finish.

Red Blend : Gold winner at the 2023 World Alcohol-Free Awards; rich berry flavours & spicy vanilla oak, finishing with soft tannins.

: Gold winner at the 2023 World Alcohol-Free Awards; rich berry flavours & spicy vanilla oak, finishing with soft tannins. Sparkling Brut: Gold winner at the 2023 IWSC; clean, fresh lime with a hint of elderflower, featuring lively bubbles & a zesty finish.

Sparkling Rosé: Silver winner at the 2023 World Alcohol-Free Awards; citrus & rose petal aromas balanced with fresh strawberries.

Not Guilty's retail presence now includes:

Ontario : Pinot Grigio available at LCBO retail locations

: Pinot Grigio available at LCBO retail locations British Columbia and Alberta : Save-On-Foods and London Drugs

and : Save-On-Foods and London Drugs Online: collection available through Upside Drinks

For information on availability, product launches and more, please visit Not Guilty's Canada page: https://www.malindawines.com/notguiltycanada and Instagram @notguiltyzero.ca

___________________ 1 According to 2024 Nielson IQ report 2 According to a 2024 Leger survey

About Not Guilty Wines Canada

The award-wining de-alcoholized wine brand features wines made for Millennials and Gen Z shoppers who don't need to hide behind their decision to not drink alcohol. The company has partnered with Malinda Distributors Inc., one of Canada's leading and most respected importers and distributors of de-alcoholized wines, to bring its exceptional products to the Canadian market.

