Not all heroes wear capes: CFIB awards Golden Scissors for red tape reduction

"This year's Golden Scissors winners show how much governments can accomplish when they listen. Manitoba has modernized the way it does business in a big way, while Alberta is acting swiftly on direct red tape feedback from local small business owners and Albertans. As for Quebec, they were on our list for worst regulation in the country just last year, and they took the criticism to heart and fixed the issue," said Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President at CFIB. "This is the kind of transparency and accountability from our governments that Canadians deserve."

The 2020 Golden Scissors winners are being recognized for the following accomplishments:

Quebec's Minister of Public Security, Geneviève Guilbault , for eliminating Quebec's redundant permit requirements for bowling alleys and amusement equipment in response to receiving a Paperweight "Award" in 2019.

, for eliminating redundant permit requirements for bowling alleys and amusement equipment in response to receiving a Paperweight "Award" in 2019. The Government of Manitoba (represented by Premier Brian Pallister ) , for their major overhaul of government systems, increasing accountability and transparency for citizens and breaking down silos between government departments.

, for their major overhaul of government systems, increasing accountability and transparency for citizens and breaking down silos between government departments. Alberta Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction Grant Hunter , who directs the province's list of red tape initiatives and invites citizens and businesses to submit their red tape headaches to the Cut Red Tape website to be reviewed and addressed.

CFIB also awarded two Golden Scissors honourable mentions:

Ontario Deputy Minister, Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Giles Gherson and the Business Relief Unit , which investigates red tape issues submitted to its "Cutting Red Tape" web portal and works directly with lawmakers to address them.

, which investigates red tape issues submitted to its "Cutting Red Tape" web portal and works directly with lawmakers to address them. Saskatchewan Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison , for creating a "Help Cut Red Tape" web portal that lets business owners fast-track their red tape concerns.

"Cutting red tape isn't sexy and it often goes unnoticed," added Jones. "We want to change that and recognize the good work that is being done across the country."

The full list of the 2020 Golden Scissors honourees and more details on their achievements is available at cfib.ca/GoldenScissors.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

