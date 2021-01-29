Not a runner? No Problem. Walk with Pacific Blue Cross at the 2021 Vancouver Sun Run

Although COVID-19 has impacted many activities in our daily lives, BC health officials are encouraging people to get outside and be active. Pacific Blue Cross, a longstanding sponsor of the Vancouver Sun Run volunteer program, is evolving its support to the recently refreshed 'walking category.' Participants from all over British Columbia and throughout Canada will be encouraged to complete their own versions of the iconic race within their respective communities.

"Walking is a great way to improve physical and mental health and wellbeing – yet our research with Insights West shows that 23% of British Columbians are walking less since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," said John Crawford, President and CEO of Pacific Blue Cross. "We're committed to helping people across the province get more active, and Walk with Pacific Blue Cross is a safe, accessible and inclusive way for all British Columbians to make a healthy goal."

BC's Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, agrees that in lieu of large gatherings, getting out there and running or walking in the fresh air is a great way to stay healthy and safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a challenging year to say the least," said Tim Hopkins, Race Director. "We are so pleased to see our partners step up and continue to support this terrific event, virtual or otherwise. Walking has always been a part of the event so it's great to attach such a great partner like Pacific Blue Cross to the category."

For the first time in it's 37 year history, every registrant will receive a tech T-shirt and commemorative medal for completing their own version of the 10K run. This marks the first time the Vancouver Sun Run has provided a medal to participants.

Once again, registrants will be able to raise funds for local charities through our pledging program which began in 2014. The Vancouver Sun Run's charitable efforts have raised more than $3 Million to date. We are proud to announce that for 2021 our charitable partners will be BC Children's Hospital Foundation, BC SPCA, Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon, the BC Cancer Foundation, and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Family Services of Greater Vancouver.

Registration for the Vancouver Sun Run is open now with early bird pricing in effect until January 31st.

Early Bird Registration Fees (all prices inclusive of taxes & fees)

Individual 10K (until Jan 31):

$35

2.5K Shaw Mini Sun Run (until Jan 31):

$25

Youth Teams (until Feb 5):

$35 (Under 18 years)

$35 (18 years and older)

Shaw Team Division (until Feb 12):

$35

About the Vancouver Sun Run

The Vancouver Sun Run is Canada's largest 10K road race and the 3rd largest timed 10K in North America. The Vancouver Sun Run is open to international elite competitors, recreational runners, joggers and walkers, wheelchair competitors, teams, schools and children.

The 2021 Vancouver Sun Run and 2.5K Shaw Mini Sun Run will be taking place virtually from Sunday, April 18th to Friday, April 30th. For more information, visit vancouversunrun.com Also follow the Vancouver Sun Run on Twitter at @VancouverSunRun, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VancouverSunRun and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/vancouversunrun with #VirtualSunRun

About Pacific Blue Cross

Pacific Blue Cross is a Health Benefits Society and British Columbia's number one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for 1 in 3 British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and wellbeing for British Columbians, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.

