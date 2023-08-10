NorZinc Announces Leadership Changes to Board and Management

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Dainard to the role of Chief Financial Officer. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Robin Bienenstock as Chair of the Board to its Board of Directors. Ms. Bienenstock will join the board alongside existing NorZinc directors, Rohan Hazelton, Wes Loyd and Calum Semple, bringing the number of Board members to four (4).

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Dainard to the management team. Jim brings strong project financing insight and capabilities and has hands-on experience in Northern operations that will be invaluable as we advance through the next stages of development of the Prairie Creek Project," said Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO, NorZinc. "To have such respected and seasoned individuals such as Robin join our Board, we believe, is a testament to the potential of the Prairie Creek Project. Robin's extensive experience in the global investment community and financial sectors will contribute immensely to the successful development of the Project,"

Mr. Jim Dainard is an experienced Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 22 years' experience in finance and accounting, 14 of those years dedicated to the mining industry. Mr. Dainard commenced his career in public accounting, moving to IT and financial services before transitioning to the resource sector in 2009. Most recently, Mr. Dainard served as the VP Finance at Victoria Gold Corp. At Victoria, he was involved in various stages of the Eagle Gold mine's life cycle from early-stage exploration through studies, permitting and development, project finance into construction, and through to operations in the Yukon. He was responsible for overseeing the Company's accounting, financial reporting and planning and analysis functions, involved in matters related to treasury, project finance, corporate debt, and regulatory compliance while leading initiatives in risk management, internal controls, continuous business process improvement and as well, tax planning. He holds a Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) degree from the Goodman School of Business at Brock University.

The Company would like to thank Peter Portka for his contributions over three and half years of service to Norzinc as Chief Financial Officer and wish him success in all his future endeavours.

Ms. Robin Bienenstock is a successful investor and independent public company director with over 25 years of blue-chip experience with global companies. Ms. Bienenstock is a corporate director and the Canadian representative of Resource Capital Funds, a mining-focused alternative investment firm. From 2017 to 2022 she served as an Investment Partner at RBMP Capital Management LLP ("RBMP"), a long-short hedge fund which she founded in London in 2017. She was a partner at Marlin Sams Fund LP from 2014 until 2016, and a senior research analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC, Research Division from 2007 until 2014. Prior to that Ms. Bienenstock also worked at McKinsey & Company as an Associate Principal.

Ms. Bienenstock currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the board of directors at Cogeco Communications [and Executive Chair at New Moly LLC] and has previously held various board level roles at multiple organizations including serving on the board and was Chair of the Safety and Corporate Social Responsibility and member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees of Torex Gold Resources, from 2020 to 2021 and on the Board and Chair of Compensation and member of the Governance Committees of Pretivm Resources, from 2018 to 2021.

About NorZinc

NorZinc Ltd. is a privately held mining company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company is focused on the development of its high-grade zinc, silver and lead Prairie Creek Project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

The Company has an experienced Leadership team along with an established site infrastructure and is dedicated to responsible mining in the communities in which it operates.

