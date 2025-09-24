From stress-relief scrubbing to TikTok-worthy tidying, new data uncovers surprising motivations and frustrations behind household cleaning habits

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Chores might carry the stigma of being dull and dreaded, but new survey results from Norwex, a global leader in sustainable home cleaning innovation, tell a different story. More than half of U.S. and Canadian adults (52%) say they actually enjoy cleaning their homes, while 44% turn to tidying as a way to relieve stress. No matter the motivator, one theme stands out: what people clean with matters just as much as why they clean.

While "effectiveness" was found to be the most influential factor (73%) for respondents when purchasing cleaning products, harsh chemical smells top the list of product "deal breakers," and an overwhelming 94% of respondents agree that choosing safer ingredients is key when shopping for cleaning products.

"At the end of the day, we learned that when choosing cleaning products, consumers are looking for efficacy, but at the same time, they don't want to expose themselves or their loved ones to harsh chemical agents," said Beate Hjeltnes, CEO of Norwex. "This data reinforces what has been at the heart of Norwex's mission for over 30 years: providing safer, sustainable products that don't compromise on performance."

From Boomers to Gen Z: How and Why We Clean

The survey also revealed that cleaning isn't a one-size-fits-all activity. Motivations vary widely across generations and genders — from using it to unwind to turning it into shareable social content. Younger generations are especially driving this shift, reframing chores as moments of calm in an otherwise hectic world, with 63% of Gen Z saying they clean to unwind, compared to just 25% of Boomers. Key findings include:

Stress-Relief Scrubbing: Women are almost twice as likely as men to say they clean to relieve stress (52% vs. 36%), and Gen Z is the most likely generation to admit to scrubbing their worries away (63%).

Women are almost twice as likely as men to say they clean to relieve stress (52% vs. 36%), and Gen Z is the most likely generation to admit to scrubbing their worries away (63%). The TikTok Effect: Nearly one in five Gen Z adults (18%) admit they've cleaned specifically to film content for social media — a trend that's far less common among older generations.

Nearly one in five Gen Z adults (18%) admit they've cleaned specifically to film content for social media — a trend that's far less common among older generations. Company's Coming: For Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers, the top reason to clean is still the tried-and-true one: getting ready for guests.

The Chores We Love to Put Off

Of course, enjoying a clean home doesn't mean every task gets done with gusto. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (71%) admitted to putting off household cleaning for more than a month, with oven-scrubbing ranking as the most postponed task (44%). Parents also reported that dishwashing and bed-making are the chores children avoid most when it comes to earning their allowances.

And while many adults say they don't mind cleaning overall, it hasn't quite achieved the status of a beloved pastime. More than a third (37%) confessed they'd rather do their taxes or get an oil change than tackle household chores.

While perspectives on cleaning chores may vary, trust in your cleaning products should never waver. Norwex has remained dedicated to bringing consumers cleaner formulations for over three decades and has banned over 2,000 harmful chemicals from their product line. For more information on Norwex's sustainable home cleaning line, visit the brand's Facebook, Instagram, X, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube pages.

Methodology

This survey was conducted by Norwex via Prodege, surveying 1,000 U.S. and 1,000 Canadian adults over the age of 18, who are either fully or partially responsible for the cleaning of their residence. The survey was conducted in August 2025.

About Norwex

Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a home, personal and family care direct selling company committed to reducing harmful chemicals in everyday lives. More than 2,700 substances are banned from the Company's stringent product development process. From sustainable cleaning products featuring all-purpose microfiber cloths to plant-based skin care, Norwex's innovative solutions set the standard for a cleaner, safer, better way of living.

To purchase Norwex's home care, family care and personal care products, visit Norwex.com or follow Norwex (@norwex) on Facebook, Instagram, X, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Norwex

Anabel Maldonado, [email protected], 1-914-907-0382