Norwex Earns Prestigious EWG Verified® Status for Select, Top Selling Skincare Products

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- With consumers increasingly focused on clean ingredients and reducing body burden, Norwex – a leader in sustainable, better-for-you products – today announced its partnership with the Environmental Working Group (EWG) to bring the coveted EWG Verified mark to select Norwex products. This certification is solely reserved for products that meet EWG's strictest standards for safety, ingredient transparency, and sustainability, ensuring they are free from harmful chemicals and have undergone a rigorous review process.

Norwex EWG Verified Products

"At Norwex, we've spent decades redefining what it means to create a truly clean product, holding ourselves to some of the highest standards in the industry," said Amy Cadora, Chief Brand and Mission Officer at Norwex. "Partnering with EWG is a natural next step for us and this milestone validates our commitment to providing consumers with science-backed, ingredient-conscious products across all categories, but especially skin care. Together, Norwex and EWG are empowering people to make more informed choices that support a healthier future for themselves and the planet."

Several of Norwex's best-selling skin care products have received EWG verification, with additional products to follow.

Cleansing Facial Powder (USD $39.99 ; CAD $49.99 ) – A water-activated, gently exfoliating powder formulated with bio-based surfactants, Nordic antioxidants, and prebiotics. Effectively removes makeup, SPF, dirt, oil, and environmental pollutants without disrupting the skin's natural moisture barrier.

; CAD ) – A water-activated, gently exfoliating powder formulated with bio-based surfactants, Nordic antioxidants, and prebiotics. Effectively removes makeup, SPF, dirt, oil, and environmental pollutants without disrupting the skin's natural moisture barrier. Renewing Eye Cream (USD $49.99 ; CAD $64.99 ) – A lightweight gel-cream eye treatment infused with glacial water, vitamin C, probiotics, hyaluronic acid, and Nordic antioxidants to hydrate, brighten, and refresh the under-eye area.

; CAD ) – A lightweight gel-cream eye treatment infused with glacial water, vitamin C, probiotics, hyaluronic acid, and Nordic antioxidants to hydrate, brighten, and refresh the under-eye area. Hydrating Moisturizer (USD $59.99 ; CAD $74.99 ) – A non-greasy, deeply nourishing moisturizer that combats environmental stressors like wind, sun, and pollution. Powered by activated glacial water and plant-based antioxidants to restore skin's natural glow.

These products can be purchased on their own, or as part of Norwex's Essentials Skin Care Set (USD $149.97; CAD $174.99).

For three decades, Norwex has led the charge in sustainable innovation, setting the gold standard for clean living with its industry-leading "No-No List"—which bans more than 2,700 harmful ingredients and continues to evolve each year. Rooted in its Norwegian heritage, the brand remains dedicated to creating a healthier home and planet by eliminating unnecessary toxins and waste.

"Consumers today are more conscious than ever about the ingredients in the products they put on their bodies and bring into their homes," said Aya Matsumoto, director of EWG Verified at the Environmental Working Group. "The EWG Verified mark gives them the confidence that a product meets EWG's highest standards for health and transparency. It's not easy to get EWG Verified – every product must meet our strictest criteria for ingredient safety, transparency and manufacturing practices. We're proud to partner with Norwex and commend their commitment to providing healthier solutions for consumers."

As a trusted leader in consumer advocacy, EWG empowers millions to make safer choices through cutting-edge research and education. The EWG Verified program connects brands that meet its highest health and transparency standards with a growing community of more than 30 million conscious consumers.

About Norwex

Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a home, personal and family care direct selling company committed to reducing harmful chemicals in everyday lives. More than 2,700 substances are banned from the Company's stringent product development process. From sustainable cleaning products featuring all-purpose microfiber cloths to plant-based skin care, Norwex's innovative solutions set the standard for a cleaner, safer, better way of living.

About EWG

The Environmental Working Group is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that empowers people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment. Through research, advocacy and unique education tools, EWG drives consumer choice and civic action.

