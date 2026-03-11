NORWEGIAN LUNA™ WELCOMES HER FIRST GUESTS IN EUROPE BEFORE KICKING OFF HER INAUGURAL CARIBBEAN SEASON IN MIAMI

- NCL Releases First-Look Images and Videos Showcasing Norwegian Luna's Multigenerational Experiences, Including the Aqua Slidecoaster, the Longest and Fastest Slides at Sea, as well as the All-New Luna Midway, an Amusement Park-Style Outdoor Area -

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the global leader in innovative cruise travel, today revealed the first official architectural images and videos of Norwegian Luna, offering a first look at the ship's striking next-generation design as she begins her inaugural transatlantic voyage. NCL's newest ship welcomed her first guests in Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, on March 10, 2026 and will make her U.S. debut in Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, on March 23, 2026.

Norwegian Cruise Line reveals images of the all-new Norwegian Luna as the ship begins her maiden voyage from Rome.

The new visuals showcase Norwegian Luna's bold and modern design, highlighting thoughtfully curated spaces and experiences that allow guests to create a vacation that feels flexible, seamless and easy to enjoy.

"Norwegian Luna is an absolutely beautiful ship and the true definition of what it means to cruise with NCL," said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "After getting a first look at the ship, I am so excited for guests to enjoy the wide-open, outdoor spaces bringing them closer to the sea, the intimate yet thoughtful areas to retreat to and the electrifying entertainment and mouthwatering cuisine. Norwegian Luna gives guests the freedom to vacation their way and the opportunity to reconnect with those who matter most while making memorable moments along the way. I look forward to welcoming her to Miami and kicking off her inaugural Caribbean season where she will visit our resort-style private island destinations, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize."

Building on the innovative foundation of Norwegian Aqua®, Norwegian Luna features a collection of standout attractions designed to deliver unforgettable moments at sea. Highlights include the Aqua Slidecoaster, NCL's exclusive hybrid between a waterslide and rollercoaster, which was recently named the "Best Water Park Ride/Attraction" by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

Additionally, the ship introduces new experiences designed with multigenerational family travel in mind including Luna Midway, an amusement park-style outdoor area featuring carnival-inspired games; Moon Climber, a multi-level obstacle course designed for kids and adults alike; and Horizon Park, a complimentary recreational area featuring lawn-style games, all located across the ship's top decks.

For a more relaxing atmosphere, guests can unwind at the two-story Mandara Spa featuring a multitude of saunas, treatment rooms and an expansive Thermal Suite with 180-degree views of the ocean. For a retreat in the sun, travelers can escape to the adults-only Vibe Beach Club equipped with ample loungers, cabanas and a bar for delicious cocktails and drinks. Moreover, guests can choose from a variety of studio, inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms, or suites in The Haven by Norwegian®, NCL's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, offering a private restaurant, lounge, bar and sundeck as well as a personalized butler and concierge service.

Energizing, high-value productions developed in-house at NCL's Creative Studios for guests to enjoy include "Elton: A Celebration of Elton John™," a concert-style experience honoring the legendary music of Sir Elton John, and "HIKO: Innovation Meets Wonder™," a multimedia production blending innovative design, cirque-style acrobatics, and contemporary dance. Additionally, guests can delight in a wide range of complimentary dining options including Hudson's, Commodore Room as well as Indulge Food Hall, a globally inspired eatery offering an array of international flavors. Norwegian Luna also features specialty restaurants such as Sukhothai for vibrant Thai cuisine; Onda by Scarpetta for authentic Italian dishes; the elegant Le Bistro for French fare, and Cagney's, a signature American steakhouse.

Following her Miami debut and Christening ceremony on March 27, 2026, Norwegian Luna will sail a series of three- and four-day Bahamas voyages, as well as seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries to some of the region's most celebrated beach destinations. From April through November 2026, itineraries will include calls to ports such as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island paradise in the Bahamas. The island has recently debuted several enhancements, including a pier and tram service for more accessibility to the island; the Great Life Lagoon, a sprawling pool with swim-up bars, ample loungers and cabanas; and Vibe Shore Club, an adults-only retreat with private beach access and bar. The Great Tides Waterpark, scheduled to open in summer 2026, will feature a total of 19 waterslides, the nearly 800-foot Wandering River and the 9,000-square-foot Splash Cay for the whole family.

Beginning November 2026, Norwegian Luna will transition to Western Caribbean itineraries, calling to Roatán (Islas de la Bahía), Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, NCL's private resort-style destination off the coast of Belize.

On April 6, 2027, Norwegian Luna will debut in New York City, becoming the newest ship in the contemporary segment to sail from this iconic port. The ship will offer four- to seven-day Bermuda voyages, featuring overnight stays at the Royal Naval Dockyard.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line's award-winning 21-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784), or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, "It's Different Out Here™" reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company's history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company's signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 21 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

NCL Media CONTACT: [email protected]