NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® OPENS FOR SALE ITS LARGEST AND MOST ILLUMINATING SHIP - THE ALL-NEW NORWEGIAN AURA™

Norwegian Aura’s all new Ocean Heights™ is a multi-level, open-air environment designed to transition seamlessly from fun by day to a vibrant, laid-back atmosphere at night, creating a lively space for the whole family.

Norwegian Aura’s inaugural season will sail seven-day Caribbean voyages with visits to Great Stirrup Cay, the Company’s private island in the Bahamas, which recently debuted a new pier as well as the Great Life Lagoon - a 1.4 acre pool area complete with swim-up bars, lounge seating and a kid’s splash zone.

The all-new Norwegian Aura™ features 36 suites, including the Aft-Facing Suite with Large Balcony, accommodating up to four guests - perfect for family getaways.

Norwegian Aura™ will boast 159 suites within the keycard access-only complex, The Haven by Norwegian™, including the Haven Three-Bedroom Duplex Suite with Large Balcony. Amenities include a 24-hour butler and concierge service, priority embarkation and disembarkation and much more.

The all-new Norwegian Aura™ will feature an array of balcony staterooms that will accommodate up to two and four guests with select connecting rooms to allow families to travel together in comfort and ease.

Setting a new standard in size and scale for NCL's fleet, Norwegian Aura will be almost 1,130 feet long, 169,000 gross tons and will accommodate 3,840 guests at double occupancy. Norwegian Aura will be 10% larger than her predecessors Norwegian Aqua® and Norwegian Luna™ and has been thoughtfully designed to deliver curated, family-focused experiences, complemented with reimagined guest favorites. At the center of the action is the all-new Ocean Heights, an open-air activities complex that shifts from fun by day to a vibrant, laid-back atmosphere at night, creating a lively space for the whole family.

Offering seven-day cruises to the Caribbean, each of Norwegian Aura's voyages in the region will visit either Harvest Caye, NCL's resort-style destination in Belize, or Great Stirrup Cay, the Company's private island in the Bahamas, which recently received several enhancements. As of late 2025, all-new guest experiences opened on Great Stirrup Cay, including the Great Life Lagoon – a sprawling pool area with swim-up bars, premium loungers and a dedicated kids' splash area – as well as Vibe Shore Club, an adults-only area with a private bar and premium lounge seating. Later in 2026, ahead of Norwegian Aura's 2027 sailings, the island will debut the nearly six-acre Great Tides Waterpark with 19 waterslides, industry-first cliffside jumps and a dynamic river, as well as new adventure excursions.

"We are proud to introduce the newest, and largest, addition to our fleet, Norwegian Aura," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "Norwegian Aura represents the evolution of Norwegian Cruise Line and the celebration of bringing together families, friends and travelers from around the world. With brilliance and connection at her core, the ship was created to give all guests the freedom to vacation their very own way – offering the chance to exhale, connect and effortlessly escape into the moment. We look forward to this next milestone and can't wait for guests to experience all that Norwegian Aura has to offer."

Norwegian Aura is currently being built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri with interior designs across the ship created by world-class architects such as AD Associates, Piero Lissoni, Rockwell Group, SMC Design and Studio Dado.

Norwegian Aura's stand-out features and itineraries include:

OCEAN HEIGHTS: MULTI-GENERATIONAL FUN AND ADVENTURE

Spanning decks 18 to 21, the first-in-the-fleet Ocean Heights will be the ultimate hub for fun, action and relaxation for the whole family. The sprawling activity zone will combine brand-new attractions for NCL with reimagined favorites, transforming from day to night using immersive lighting and LED projections.

Norwegian Aura will boast the most slides of any NCL ship, with five located in the sweeping open-air complex, Ocean Heights. Eclipse Racers are the Brand's first dueling mat racer waterslides, stretching over 400 feet for an exciting head-to-head competition for illuminating wet-and-wild fun in tubular slides. For more thrills, guests can head over to the Aura Free Fall, a drop-in body waterslide where the floor opens up below and plunges guests down 250 feet of exhilarating twists and turns. The Wave is a lotus waterslide, a pendulum-style raft attraction that accommodates groups of up to four guests to ride together through 300 feet of pure fun. Lastly, the returning guest favorite, The Drop, is the Prima Class signature dry slide that rushes guests down 10 decks – from deck 18 to eight.

Designed for adventure seekers, Ocean Heights will also feature an 82-foot Aura Ropes Course complete with exhilarating challenges paired with breathtaking top-deck ocean views. Additional experiences include a 25-foot Rock Climbing Wall; Aura Midway, an amusement park-style outdoor area where guests will enjoy a variety of carnival-like games; a nine-hole mini golf course; NCL's first-ever overhanging private cabanas overlooking Vibe Beach Club; and a bar for guests to sip on their favorite beverages.

OCEAN BOULEVARD: CATERS TO ALL – FROM HOT TUBS TO KID AND TEEN HUBS

Located on deck eight, Ocean Boulevard is the signature Prima Class outdoor promenade that wraps around the entirety of the ship and provides guests opportunities to relax while enjoying endless water views. Aboard Norwegian Aura, the area has been extended by 11% compared to Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, offering additional space, more seating, as well as debuting activities and amenities, including new hot tubs and a brand-new bar. An expanded Infinity Beach will provide the ultimate hub for relaxation with luxe day beds and wading pools, perfect for afternoon siestas.

Additionally, Ocean Boulevard will feature dedicated activities for children and teenagers flanked on either side of the forward end of the ship. Located port side, Adventure Alley is designed for kids aged six to 10 and offers stimulating crawl spaces and twisting tunnels in an imaginative seascape setting overlooking the ocean; while starboard side, the Teen Hangout provides an exclusive retreat for teenagers to relax, socialize and capture memories at the striking wave and surf photo wall. Lastly, for younger guests aged two to six, Little Explorer's Cove playground is situated at the bow and features a playhouse with two slides and more.

NEXT-LEVEL POOLSIDE AND SUNDECK EXPERIENCES

Guests aboard Norwegian Aura will enjoy more ways than ever to relax, refresh, and soak up the sun in the ship's expanded and enhanced spaces. Over 20% larger than Norwegian Aqua's and Norwegian Luna's pool decks, that of Norwegian Aura's will be the largest in the NCL fleet with more seating capacity, an additional infinity hot tub, a larger LED entertainment screen and extra open lounge areas to ensure every guest enjoys the heart of the ship in comfort.

The adventure continues on the top decks with Norwegian Aura's Kids' Aqua Park, with splash pad and interactive water features within proximity to Ocean Heights on deck 18. Nearby are two family-fun waterslides – the Party Slide, a wide and shallow slide perfect for families and friends to enjoy together, and the Infinity Loop, a figure-eight slide that wraps around the Party Slide. On deck 19, guests will enjoy outdoor lawn games and seating at Horizon Park.

Vibe Beach Club, NCL's exclusive adults-only retreat, will be 15% larger than those found aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, providing increased seating, infinity hot tubs, expanded decompressing areas and a waterfall feature. With additional sun loungers, daybeds and a bar as its focal point, Vibe Beach Club will provide the ultimate setting for relaxation at sea.

THE HAVEN BY NORWEGIAN® OFFERS ELEVATED EXCELLENCE AT SEA

Norwegian Aura will boast 1,976 staterooms ranging from studios to suites, of which 159 make up the keycard access-only complex, The Haven by Norwegian. The luxury offering aboard Norwegian Aura will include 30% more suites than previous Prima Class ships and the most in the fleet. Designed by renowned Italian designer Piero Lissoni, The Haven suites blend sophisticated design with sweeping sea views and are crafted for optimal privacy and convenience with exclusive private elevator access. The Haven complex features a dedicated sundeck complete with a panoramic infinity pool, two hot tubs and an outdoor sauna and cold room. It also offers the dedicated The Haven bar and lounge, and The Haven Restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Notably, Studio DADO, longtime partners of Norwegian Cruise Line, designed the private lounge, restaurant and outdoor deck to emulate a tranquil oasis that immerses guests into the world's natural beauty with earth tones, a lush canopy of trees and delicate finishes.

Beyond luxury accommodations and spaces, guests staying in The Haven will enjoy unmatched service and amenities, including 24-hour butler and concierge service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, exclusive invitations to onboard events, priority onboard reservations and much more.

BRILLIANTLY DESIGNED HULL ART

Signature to the NCL fleet, Norwegian Aura will feature a standout hull art design created by international artist Rosie Woods, known for her large-scale murals and collaborations with global brands. Woods' work is defined by flowing, light-driven forms that explore movement, energy and illumination. Her design for the vessel draws inspiration from celestial light and bioluminescent seas, creating a modern interpretation of how light interacts with water.

Reflecting on her work for Norwegian Aura, Rosie Woods said, "I'm thrilled to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line, who has been known for showcasing beautiful, cutting-edge hull art designs. I'm so excited to see my large-scale piece of artwork come to life, sail across the seas and illuminate day and night."

FROM THE MEDITERRANEAN TO MIAMI

Prior to homeporting in Miami for her inaugural season in June 2027, Norwegian Aura will sail a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste, Italy to Barcelona, Spain on May 21, 2027 with calls to Valletta, Malta; as well as Salerno and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. Following her 14-day transatlantic voyage, she will commence her season of Caribbean cruises from Miami. From June 2027 through October 2027, Norwegian Aura will sail seven-day Eastern Caribbean voyages with calls to quintessential island destinations, including Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and the Brand's newly enhanced private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. In winter 2027/28, Norwegian Aura will offer seven-day Western Caribbean voyages taking guests to lush, tropical destinations like Roatan (Islas de la Bahia), Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; as well as Harvest Caye, NCL's resort-style private destination off the Belizean coast.

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, "It's Different Out Here," reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company's history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company's signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 20 contemporary ships.

