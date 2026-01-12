NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE DEBUTS NEW BRAND PLATFORM, "IT'S DIFFERENT OUT HERE," AND LAUNCHES NATIONAL AD CAMPAIGN

- NCL Reintroduces its Iconic 90s Tagline, "It's Different Out Here," with a Modern Flair to Meet the Expectations of Today's Families -

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL) , the innovator in global cruise travel with a 59-year history of breaking boundaries, unveiled its new brand identity inspired by its iconic 90s tagline, "It's Different Out Here," along with a first look at its new national TV campaign.

The new platform is rooted in NCL's history as a pioneer in the industry and the creator of "Freestyle Cruising," which eliminated rigid traditional dining and entertainment schedules and allowed guests to dine where, when and with whom they wish. NCL defined the cruise industry as we know it today, being the very first company to offer weekly cruises to the Caribbean and the first to have a private island - Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. The new positioning celebrates the disruptor mentality that has always set NCL apart and is now reimagined for travelers who value curated experiences, flexibility and meaningful time with their loved ones where they can be fully present.

Developed in partnership with Arnold Worldwide , the refreshed brand platform reframes what cruising can feel like and leans into a world where memories matter more than offerings, and the freedom to be fully present is the ultimate goal of any vacation, replacing the industry's obsession with scaling up and attraction overload.

"This is a pivotal moment for Norwegian Cruise Line. We're not just launching a campaign – we're re-anchoring our brand in the values that have always set us apart: freedom and flexibility," said Kiran Smith, chief marketing officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "For nearly 60 years, NCL has been an innovator, and this transformation honors that legacy while meeting the expectations of today's guests. Delivering on this vision takes trusted partners who understand our DNA, and Arnold has helped us bring it to life in a way that is authentic, and unmistakably NCL."

The centerpiece of the national effort to bring the new brand identity to the masses is a breakout TV campaign, "For All Maritime," a cinematic narrative celebrating travelers who reject outdated norms and embrace the freedom and flexibility NCL is built to offer. For as long as people have sailed, there have always been those who longed for a little more flexibility. The film follows that spirit across maritime history, spotlighting the intrepid sailors who have never fit neatly into stuffy nautical tradition.

The new campaign, which spans TV, out of home (OOH), digital, social and radio, also introduces a completely new look and feel for the brand that is focused on showing the cruiser's point of view, not just the amenities on board. The new visual identity evokes freedom with its airy, fluid, and uncluttered design that gives a sense of presence in the current moment. Across channels, the creative reclaims a differentiated position in a category where everything has started to look the same.

The new platform, "It's Different Out Here," debuts at the start of a historic year for Norwegian Cruise Line, as the company is set to launch the 21st ship into its fleet, Norwegian Luna, in March, as well as open new enhancements to its private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, including the introduction of Great Tides Waterpark this summer, among other exciting milestones.

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, "It's Different Out Here" reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company's history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company's signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 20 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

About Arnold Worldwide

Arnold is an independent-minded integrated advertising agency that makes it Safe to Be Brave. We transform brands into household names and bolster businesses through breakthrough, culturally connected campaigns. Headquartered in Boston, Arnold is a proud member of the Havas Group. Discover more at arn.com or engage with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

