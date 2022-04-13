Norwegian Cruise Line Today Opens for Auction and Sale Cruise Industry's First NFT Collection

- Travelers Can Now Own a Piece of Norwegian's Groundbreaking New Prima Ship Class -

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today launched its NCL NFT marketplace, allowing global travelers and brand aficionados to own a piece of history with their win or purchase of NFTs which showcase the art and inspiration for NCL's newest vessels, Norwegian Prima and Viva.

The launch is a first for both NCL and the cruise industry, and adds to the Brand's legacy of pioneering firsts.

The collection was created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as "Peeta," the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the record-breaking Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva. The six pieces in the collection can be found at https://nft.ncl.com.

One of the art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of USD$2,500, with the remaining NFTs to be sold for prices beginning at USD$250. The winner of the auction will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima's U.S. inaugural voyages, setting sail from Miami.

All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America. Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a network of leaders who expand opportunity for children.

Launching August 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer voyages to Northern Europe from Amsterdam; and Copenhagen, Denmark beginning Sept. 3 ; and Caribbean itineraries from Galveston, Texas; Miami and Orlando, Fla. beginning Oct. 27.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, please visit www.ncl.com or call 888-NCL-CRUISE ( 625-2784 ) or contact a travel professional.

