Norwegian Cruise Line Reunites Award-Winning Broadway Stars for "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" Episode, "Live From Broadway"

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 53-year history of breaking boundaries, showcases its continued commitment to the performing arts community with its second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," following the highly successful debut of its first "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "The Choir of Man – Live From London," which received over 500,000 views within the first week of airing.

Norwegian Cruise Line reunites a star-studded cast for the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," featuring exclusive performances from award-winning productions available across its fleet. The episode will stream live on ncl.com/embark on Dec. 17, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET before being made available on-demand. Norwegian Cruise Line presents the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET with special performances, including Marissa Rosen and Colin Summers performing Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” from “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” available on Norwegian Epic. Norwegian Cruise Line presents the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET with special performances, including Alan Mingo singing “Land of Lola” from the Tony Award®-winning musical “Kinky Boots” available on Norwegian Encore. Norwegian Cruise Line presents the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET with special performances, including Stephanie Pope, singing Donna Summer’s “Last Dance,” featured in the Australian musical “Velvet,” showing on Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Breakaway. Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Zach Cossman will perform a moving duet to "Almost Paradise" from "Footloose," available exclusively on Norwegian Joy, during Norwegian Cruise Line's second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," airing Dec. 17, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET. Norwegian Cruise Line presents the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET with special performances, including Michael Fasano, singing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” from the Tony Award®-winning musical “Jersey Boys,” available on Norwegian Bliss. Colin Summers takes the stage for a special performance of "Blue Suede Shoes" from "Million Dollar Quartet," available on Norwegian Getaway, during Norwegian Cruise Line's second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," airing Dec. 17, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET. Brenda Braxton will perform “On the Sunny Side of the Street” from “After Midnight," available on Norwegian Escape, during Norwegian Cruise Line's second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," airing Dec. 17, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET.

For Norwegian's "Live From Broadway" episode, the Company reunites top talent from the musical theater world in New York City for an exclusive showcase of the Brand's Broadway and West End caliber entertainment available across its fleet, including performances by:

Michael Fasano , singing "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" from the Tony Award ® -winning musical "Jersey Boys" available on Norwegian Bliss;

, singing "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" from the Tony Award -winning musical "Jersey Boys" available on Norwegian Bliss; Brenda Braxton , singing "On the Sunny Side of the Street" from "After Midnight" available on Norwegian Escape;

, singing "On the Sunny Side of the Street" from "After Midnight" available on Norwegian Escape; Marissa Rosen , singing Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" from "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" available on Norwegian Epic;

, singing "True Colors" from "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" available on Norwegian Epic; Stephanie Pope , singing Donna Summer's "Last Dance" featured in the Australian musical "Velvet" available on Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Breakaway;

, singing "Last Dance" featured in the Australian musical "Velvet" available on Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Breakaway; Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Zach Cossman , performing a duet to "Almost Paradise" from "Footloose" available on Norwegian Joy;

and , performing a duet to "Almost Paradise" from "Footloose" available on Norwegian Joy; Colin Summers , singing "Blue Suede Shoes" from "Million Dollar Quartet" available on Norwegian Getaway; and

, singing "Blue Suede Shoes" from "Million Dollar Quartet" available on Norwegian Getaway; and Alan Mingo , singing "Land of Lola" from the Tony Award®-winning musical "Kinky Boots" available on Norwegian Encore.

"It brings us tremendous joy to be able to share our award-winning entertainment with our friends during a time like this and seeing our family of performers relish the opportunity is incredibly heartwarming," said Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer. I cannot wait for our guests to see their favorites again at sea very soon."

In addition to stellar performances, the cast members will share what it means to them to perform for the first time in many months. The nearly 40-minute "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," will stream live at www.ncl.com/embark on Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. ET, before being made available on-demand.

