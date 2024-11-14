NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® LAUNCHES ITS FALL-WINTER 2026/27 SEASON DURING ITS BLACK FRIDAY SALE

– Right Now, Guests Can Save 50% Off All Published Sailings with NCL's Recently Launched Black Friday Sale, Plus Receive Elevated Offerings with its All-New More At Sea™ Promotion –

– There is MORE to Enjoy with a Greater Variety of Caribbean and Bahamas Sailings Embarking from 10 U.S. Ports Including Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans and Others –

– Several Ships of its Award-Winning Fleet will Offer Seven-Day Voyages Departing on Weekends, Including the Brand's Newest Prima and Prima Plus Class Vessels –

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, is inviting guests to experience more by unveiling over 400 new voyages for its fall-winter 2026/27 season during its Black Friday Sale.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/norwegian_cruise_line/9239155-en-norwegian-cruise-line-launches-fall-winter-season-black-friday-sale

Norwegian Cruise Line invites guests to “experience more” with MORE to see, MORE to do, and MORE to enjoy on over 400 new voyages for its fall-winter 2026/27 season.

NCL's highly anticipated Black Friday sale is happening now and includes 50% off all currently published voyages, allowing guests to start planning their dream cruise vacation well in advance while also locking in exceptional savings. With new sailings across 11 regions, including the Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas, the Mexican Riviera, Asia and more now available from September 2026 to April 2027, guests can embark on unforgettable voyages from 20 distinct departure ports and visit nearly 100 destinations across 38 countries.

Guests can also enjoy more value during the Black Friday sale period by combining it with More At Sea™, the cruise line's brand-new value-added package available for all voyages beginning Jan. 1, 2025. The year-round promotion includes more elevated offerings of the amenities guests value most, including 45% more premium spirit brands, such as Grey Goose Vodka, Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Hendrick's Gin and Woodford Reserve Bourbon, which are all featured in the unlimited beverage package. Guests can also choose from over 100 specialty cocktails served across its more than 80 bars. Additionally, they can savor more culinary experiences with additional specialty dining meals available for guests sailing on voyages of seven days or longer. More included Wi-Fi minutes powered by Starlink's high-speed internet, means sharing even more moments with loved ones back at home. The package also features $50 shore excursion credits, with free airfare for the second guest and third and fourth guests sailing free on select cruises.

"Offering our loyal guests more ways to have their own best vacation with more of what they love is central to our commitment," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "With our new fall-winter 2026/27 itineraries, we're thrilled to provide them with even more voyage options, destinations, and ships to choose from, including our newest cutting-edge vessels, Norwegian Aqua™ and Norwegian Luna™. For added convenience, we will feature weekend turnarounds from ports across the U.S., including New Orleans, Miami, and Galveston, Texas, making it even easier for guests to set sail on their own schedule. The upcoming holiday season is the perfect time to start planning while getting the most value from your vacation."

NCL's new fall-winter 2026/27 deployment season highlights include:

More Caribbean Voyages from Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Others

This season, 15 NCL ships will embark on five-to-13-day Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean sailings from 10 ports, including Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla.; New Orleans; New York City; Philadelphia; Galveston, Texas; and San Juan, Puerto Rico among others. Additionally, the Brand's newest vessels, including Norwegian Prima, Viva, Aqua and Luna, will all offer fun-in-the-sun itineraries during this season.

Norwegian Prima® will debut in New Orleans making it her first season in the Big Easy offering voyages to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan Island, Honduras; among others. Norwegian Viva® will return to Galveston, Texas, with Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna returning to Miami. These vessels will offer convenient weekend turnarounds on Saturdays and Sundays and are set to visit some of the Caribbean's most popular ports. Each itinerary also includes calls to NCL's private destinations, Harvest Caye in Belize, or Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, which will feature a new multi-ship pier by late 2025.

Norwegian Breakaway® will make her debut at her seasonal homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 15, 2026. From La Isla del Encanto, Norwegian Breakaway will offer seven-day Southern Caribbean itineraries, visiting iconic destinations nearly every day, including Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; La Romana, Dominican Republic; Willemstad, Curacao; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Meanwhile, after relaunching operations from Philadelphia in April 2026 with Norwegian Jewel's season from April to September 2026, NCL will continue to be the only cruise line to sail from the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex in fall-winter 2026/27. Norwegian Pearl® will then be the second ship in NCL's fleet to set sail from the Brand's new homeport, providing more access to Caribbean cruises for U.S. Mid-Atlantic residents from Nov. 14, 2026, through March 20, 2027.

More to See with Adventures along the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles

Norwegian Encore will kick off her first full length Mexican Riviera season from Oct. 18, 2026 through April 4, 2027, with seven-day roundtrip itineraries from Los Angeles departing each Sunday, taking guests to popular ports like Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Guests will enjoy an array of exciting experiences, including a thrilling multi-level racetrack, an adults-only lounge at Spice H2O, and award-winning entertainment featuring live music and world-class entertainment.

More Immersive Itineraries across Asia from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore

Following a season of Alaska voyages in summer 2026, Norwegian Jade® will journey eastward, marking her return to Asia for the first time since winter 2019/2020. Delivering some of the most diverse deployments in the region, the ship's expansive seven-month Asia season, from Oct. 7, 2026 through April 10, 2027, will feature a total of 16 open-jaw voyages between four seasonal homeports, including Incheon, South Korea; Hong Kong, Singapore, as well as two roundtrip voyages from Tokyo. Offering an exceptional variety of destinations while underscoring NCL's commitment to port-intensive and immersive itineraries, Norwegian Jade will make maiden calls to Muara, Brunei Darussalam; Kaoshiung, Taiwan; Jeju (Jeju Island), South Korea; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia as well as Coron, Philippines. Additionally, select sailings will include an overnight stay in Hong Kong as well as late departures from key ports in Japan and South Korea, such as Osaka, Kanazawa, and Busan, offering guests the opportunity to dive deeper into the local nature, cuisine, culture, and nightlife.

More to Explore Down Under with Cruises to Australia's Wine Regions and "Taster" Sailings

Just in time for the holiday season, Norwegian Spirit® will arrive in Sydney on Dec. 12, 2026, following a repositioning sailing from Lautoka, Fiji. During her seasonal deployment to Australia and New Zealand, she will offer a collection of five consecutive roundtrip voyages from Sydney, including two specially curated 11-day cruises embarking on Dec. 12, 2026 and Jan. 10, 2027 to some of Australia's top-rated wine regions. The voyages will call to Hobart, Tasmania and Kangaroo Island, South Australia, along with overnight stays in Adelaide, South Australia and Melbourne, Victoria. These itineraries are designed to offer wine enthusiasts the chance to explore celebrated vineyards near each port of call, including the iconic valleys of Barossa, Derwent and Yarra.

Guests looking for a shorter Australian getaway can opt for roundtrip four-day "taster" sailings from Sydney with a stop in Hobart, Tasmania. For those interested in longer voyages, the 11-day open-jaw sailings between Sydney and Auckland are a must-do for a deeper dive into the beauty and culture of Australia and New Zealand. These journeys call to Eden and Melbourne, Australia as well as Dunedin (Port Chalmers) and Tauranga, New Zealand, enabling guests to immerse themselves in breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cities and rich traditions. From the stunning scenery of New Zealand's fjords to the dynamic atmosphere of Sydney, these sailings offer unforgettable memories and a chance to experience the best of both countries.

More Short Escapes to the Bahamas from Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla.

As short Bahamas cruises continue to grow in popularity, NCL will launch Norwegian Joy's® first-ever season of voyages to the Bahamas beginning Nov. 2, 2026. The three- and four-day sailings will feature convenient Friday and Monday departures from Miami.

Additionally, Norwegian Getaway's Bahamas season will extend to April 2027 with three- to five-day cruises calling to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas from Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla. These short, action-packed getaways provide the perfect opportunity for guests to escape to paradise for a few days, enjoying the sun, sand, and signature NCL experiences that make every journey memorable.

These Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Getaway sailings will open for sale later this month.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 19-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company offers guests to 'Experience More At Sea™' by providing them with more to see, more to do and more to enjoy on their vacation. Its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

NCL Media Contact, [email protected]