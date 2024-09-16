NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® ANNOUNCES THE FIRST-EVER SHOW AT SEA CELEBRATING THE GLOBAL ICON 'PRINCE' TO PREMIERE ABOARD THE ALL-NEW NORWEGIAN AQUA™ IN 2025

- The Company is Making Waves with Two Headlining Productions, 'Revolution: A Celebration of Prince' and 'Elements: The World Expanded,' Along with Other New and Returning Entertainment Venues and Shows –

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line ® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today revealed "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince" and "Elements: The World Expanded" as the two new exclusive entertainment offerings set to debut aboard the Company's next-generation vessel, Norwegian Aqua™ , in April 2025.

With more variety of entertainment options including only-on-NCL productions and returning guest favorites, there will be something for everyone to enjoy on board. The brand-new and immersive Prince tribute show, "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince," developed in partnership with Prince Legacy, LLC and Primary Wave Music, will honor and celebrate the Oscar® winning, seven-time Grammy® Award-winning and 38-time Grammy® nominated artist during a concert-like experience featuring the music icon's chart-topping hits, including "Let's Go Crazy," "Little Red Corvette," "Delirious," "Purple Rain," and more.

NCL is also taking its highest guest-rated show in its history, "Elements," and enhancing it with new surprises in "Elements: The World Expanded." Blending acrobatics, magic and intrigue, this show draws inspiration from the four elements – earth, wind, water and fire – for an astonishing display of unexpected delights.

Both productions were developed by NCL's in-house production team at the Creative Studios by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in Tampa, Fla., in partnership with Patricia Wilcox, an award-winning Broadway choreographer, director and long-time NCL partner. From original costumes to one-of-a-kind entertainment, the Creative Studios has produced in-house shows since 2008.

"For decades, NCL has set the standard in entertainment at sea, with worldclass productions and talent that rivals those found in major cities like Las Vegas, New York City and London," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "For Norwegian Aqua, we are thrilled to build on our legacy of excellence in entertainment to offer our guests more options across the ship, including exclusive original productions that cannot be seen anywhere else on land or at sea."

Other new and returning entertainment venues and shows include The Aqua Theater & Club, "The Improv at Sea" comedy club, "The Price is Right LIVE on NCL" game show and "Syd Norman's Presents: Rumours" – a Fleetwood Mac tribute experience that will be offered in the Aqua Theater & Club to accommodate more guests for this always jam-packed show.

Revolution: A Celebration of Prince

The hour-long show aboard Norwegian Aqua will be an in-house NCL production and concert experience celebrating Prince's music, energy, and life. At its core, the show will embrace the global icon's rise to popularity, as one of the leaders of soul, rock and pop music. Set in the Aqua Theater & Club, the show will feature performances both on stage and off for a fully immersive experience. Guests will also have the option to enjoy the show on the dance floor with the cast or watch from traditional theater seating.

"I've always been inspired by Prince and the idea came to me, nearly seven years ago, to create a theatrical concert that would joyfully celebrate his music and exceptional artistry," shared Patricia Wilcox, conceiver, director and choreographer of "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince." "After loving my past collaborations with the team at Norwegian Cruise Line, and seeing the beautiful, multi-purpose theater aboard Norwegian Aqua, I knew we would be wonderful partners for this collaboration, and I'm honored to bring this show to life alongside the NCL team, Prince Legacy, LLC and Primary Wave Music."

Charles F. Spicer Jr., managing partner for Prince Legacy, LLC said "Collaborating with NCL to present a new show featuring the music of global icon Prince is an exhilarating journey into a world of timeless rhythm and electric energy. Our shared passion for his legendary sound transforms every performance into a celebration of his extraordinary legacy. We look forward to the launch of Norwegian Aqua featuring this thrilling show, and we have no doubt that this musical showcase will have everyone talking and wanting to see the show over and over again."

Jeffrey Straughn, Chief Branding Officer at Primary Wave Music adds, "We've been working with NCL over the years with our artists on various themed cruises and the passion, excitement, and energy from them continues to be undeniable. As partner in the Prince world, Primary Wave is thrilled to be part of this celebration of his life and music with the development of this concert and immersive experience aboard NCL's newest ship, Norwegian Aqua. This will truly be a one-of-a-kind event for both fans old and new."

Elements: The World Expanded

Fifteen years after its inception aboard Norwegian Spirit®, Patricia Wilcox's "Elements," has become one of NCL's highest-rated guest shows of all time and is featured across four of the Company's ships. Now, it will be revamped and reimagined with the debut of Norwegian Aqua. The all-new "Elements: The World Expanded" will be a more immersive version of the already dazzling production that revels in the four elements of earth, air, water, and fire, while featuring mesmerizing magic, visual acts of aerial acrobatics along with music and dance to captivate guests' attention from the moment the show opens.

The Aqua Theater & Club

The Aqua Theater & Club, similar to the Theater & Club aboard Norwegian Prima® and Norwegian Viva®, will transform from a three-story theater to a three-story Vegas-style nightclub featuring an expansive dance floor, enhanced and interactive chandelier, state-of-the-art lighting, and more. Boasting two different bars, the Aqua Theater & Club will showcase all nightclub programming through three different themed experiences: "90s Party," where guests can relive the top hits and outfits of the decade; "Livin' La Vida Loca," featuring the latest Latin jams for a night of non-stop dancing; and "Pop Life," a Prince influenced club experience where guests can dance the night away to the music icon's top-charting songs and music influenced by his unique style. The entertainment programming also includes a brand-new in-house production for NCL, "The Welcome Aboard Show" where vocalists, dancers, and onboard crew provide guests a tantalizing preview of all the offerings to come throughout their sailing. Immediately following this new show, guests can continue the fun at the popular "Ocean Music Fest," an immersive concert and the ultimate jam session at sea, where multiple musicians merge their talents on stage for one world class concert experience.

Returning & Enhanced Guest Favorites

Norwegian Aqua, set to be the 20th ship in the NCL fleet, will also feature returning guest-favorite venues and shows, including the expanded "Improv at Sea" comedy club with more seating, and "The Price is Right LIVE on NCL" where guests will "come on down," for the opportunity to spin the wheel and win big in the "Showcase Showdown". The ever popular "Syd Norman's Pour House" also returns to feature rock-and-roll tributes to Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, and other legendary artists of the Classic Rock genre. Additionally, the highly sought-after Fleetwood Mac tribute experience, "Syd Norman's Presents: Rumours," which is a staple of the intimate dive-bar venue and always performs to a packed house, will now be offered in the main theater, accommodating over 700 guests in each show, making it the ultimate concert experience.

"From vibrant production shows to parties, musical performances, game shows, comedy and more, we have struck just the right balance of offering something for everyone to enjoy on board Norwegian Aqua," added NCL's Vice President of Entertainment Production, Bryan Anthony White. "Our talented performers and the staff behind-the-scenes who bring our original productions to life are one-of-a-kind, and their dedication, passion and effort truly shines through when watching these exceptional shows. Our team is already working to bring these new entertainment offerings to life on board Norwegian Aqua and we look forward to wowing our guests when it sets sail next year."

Beginning April 2025, Norwegian Aqua will sail seven-day Caribbean itineraries departing from Port Canaveral, Fla., featuring calls to the tropical island destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas. Following the ship's Caribbean season, Norwegian Aqua will offer five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025 and then cruise five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami, the "Cruise Capital of the World," beginning October 2025 through April 2026.

About Patricia Wilcox

Patricia Wilcox is an award-winning choreographer/director. She choreographed the Broadway and West End smash hits "Motown the Musical" for which she won the Astaire Award and the NAACP Award for Best Choreography, and the Tony® nominated "A Night with Janis Joplin". Off-Broadway/ National credits include the critically acclaimed "Annie" at Madison Square Garden starring Whoopi Goldberg, "Little Shop of Horrors" at Encores! Off Center starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellen Greene, "An Officer and a Gentleman," "Children's Letters to God," "Bowfire" (also a PBS Television Special), "Blues in the Night" (NAACP Nomination), and "Seussical." Selected regional theatre: The Kennedy Center, The Muny, Goodspeed Opera House, Denver Theatre Center, and the Old Globe. Ms. Wilcox created original works for Norwegian Cruise Line (Elements, Paradis and Illusionarium), Regent Seven Seas, Houston Symphony, Minnesota Pops, Phoenix Symphony, Lyrics and Lyricists, Broadway Under the Stars, and ice-skating gold medalists for the 2006, 2010, and 2014 Winter Olympics. For more information visit Pattiwilcox.com.

