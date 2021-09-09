Norwegian Cruise Line Premieres New Episode of 'EMBARK - The Series' Tonight

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, premieres "Welcome Aboard," the latest episode of "EMBARK – The Series," tonight at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook.

The fourth episode of the five-part docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Company's Great Cruise Comeback when Norwegian Jade becomes the first ship in the fleet to welcome guests back on board after 500 days. Viewers will witness the emotional moments when crew reunite for the first time after many months, as well as their excitement to do what they do best – deliver memorable cruise experiences. The episode will showcase the final preparations to ready the ship before the first guests embark and Norwegian Jade makes history as the first ship in the NCL fleet to homeport in Athens.

"We have been building up to this moment, when we finally set sail after a long 500-day journey back to cruising," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "From the beginning we set out to bring travelers along as we innovated and prepared for our Great Cruise Comeback. Now, in this fourth episode we bring viewers along to see and feel the emotions and excitement of safely reuniting with our guests, crew and the destinations we've missed for over the last year."

The first three episodes of "EMBARK – The Series" are available on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark. Each episode chronicles the brand's efforts for a safe resumption of operations with upgraded technologies and health and safety protocols, as well as investments in elevating the guest experience with new product offerings across its fleet and private resort destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021 following a more than 500-day suspension, with Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to the Greek Isles. Norwegian Encore became the first ship in the NCL fleet to return to cruising from the U.S. on Aug. 7, 2021 and is currently sailing her inaugural season of week-long Alaska voyages from Seattle. On Aug. 15, 2021, Norwegian Gem was the first ship in the fleet to resume operations from Miami and set sail from the new Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal at PortMiami with a selection of week-long voyages to the Caribbean and four-day cruises to the Bahamas. Most recently, the Company relaunched Norwegian Epic from Barcelona on Sept. 5, 2021 offering seven-day voyages through Oct. 24, 2021 to the Western Mediterranean. Additional ships are scheduled to redeploy in Europe and North America as the fall progresses.

The fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the Company's SailSAFE™ health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through Dec. 31, 2021. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will be regularly evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published at www.ncl.com/sail-safe.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

For further information: Norwegian Cruise Line, [email protected], http://www.ncl.com

Related Links

http://www.ncl.com

