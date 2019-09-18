Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Encore Moments Campaign To Reward Everyday Heroes

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 52-year history of breaking boundaries, today unveiled its Encore Moments campaign to recognize and reward everyday heroes across North America.

Nominate and vote for a hometown hero making a positive impact on others and within their communities.

Launched in advance of the debut of the brand's newest innovative ship, Norwegian Encore, the company is encouraging the public to nominate those who deserve an encore - applause - for the positive impact they have on their friends, family and communities. Leveraging the ship's festive name for an engaging campaign, Encore Moments will recognize the good works of individuals across the U.S. and Canada by awarding a cruise to one winner from every state and province. This new campaign was developed on the heels of the brand's wildly successful Giving Joy campaign, which recognized and rewarded teachers who spread joy in the classroom.

"We are in the people business, delivering positive, memorable experiences around the world," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We believe it is very important to make the time to celebrate and thank the people whose acts of kindness and compassion make a difference in the lives of their friends and families, and within their communities. We are very proud and excited to launch Encore Moments and we encourage the public to bring these hometown heroes to the forefront for a well-deserved encore."

Norwegian Cruise Line's Encore Moments campaign, which runs from Sept. 18, 2019 to Oct. 18, 2019 will recognize and reward 52 people across the U.S. (one person from each state including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico), and one person from each of Canada's provinces and territories (excluding Quebec). The 64 nominees with the most votes in their state, province or territory will win their choice of a three-to-five-day cruise for two on almost any Norwegian Cruise Line ship. They will also be provided airfare and accommodations for an award ceremony taking place in New York City on December 16, 2019.

To nominate a hero, vote and review the terms and conditions, please visit www.encoremoments.ncl.com.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

Click here for the Encore Moments video.

For Norwegian Encore's press kit and assets, click here.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 52 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 16 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

