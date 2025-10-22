NorthX strengthens Canada's leadership in wildfire tech with 2025 Call for Innovation

Up to $3 million in funding available to scale Canadian innovations that prevent, manage, and mitigate wildfires

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX), a BC-based innovation catalyst backing the builders of Canadian climate hard tech, today launched a funding opportunity for Canadian wildfire technologies. Through the 2025 Wildfire Tech Call for Innovation, NorthX will provide up to $3 million in non-dilutive investments to Canadian companies developing advanced technologies that prevent mega wildfires, enhance firefighting response, and support faster recovery.

"With each passing year, wildfires are posing an ever-growing threat to communities across Canada," said Sarah Goodman, President & CEO of NorthX. "In response, NorthX led the way with Canada's first wildfire innovation call in 2024. This new round builds on that success, backing Canadian innovators developing the tools to fight fires, cut emissions, and protect lives."

NorthX's inaugural 2024 Wildfire Call for Innovation backed six Canadian companies whose technologies are already scaling and demonstrating impact with the support of NorthX's catalytic investment: Voxelis Canada has secured adoption agreements with helicopter operators to install its VoxVision AI-based imaging platform in aircraft used for firefighting missions; Nova has expanded internationally, with its mapping and AI software deployed during the California wildfire season; FireSwarm Solutions is already conducting field tests to deploy its ultra heavy-lift autonomous drone swarms with the Kelowna Fire Department; and Wildfire Robotics has field-tested its "Firewall" robotic vehicle for over 700 hours, earning recognition as a global finalist in the Conservation X Lab's Fire Grand Challenge for its potential to build fire-breaks and contain wildfires autonomously in hazardous terrain.

"NorthX brought a refreshing approach to wildfire innovation--open to bold ideas and new takes on proven practices," said Peter Root, Co-founder and CEO of Wildfire Robotics. "Their team's support went far beyond a cheque, offering valuable connections, mentorship, and guidance. The project funding from NorthX was the catalyst that helped Wildfire Robotics turn our garage prototype into a near-operational tool."

Why Wildfire Tech?

By harnessing its expertise in forest management and traditional ecological knowledge, collaborating with research institutions, and engaging proactively with communities and Indigenous rights holders, Canada can be a global leader in developing and implementing innovative wildfire management solutions. The key missing piece is capital. The 2025 Wildfire Tech Call for Innovation seeks to fill that gap by inviting proposals from Canadian innovators developing commercial pathways to scale hard-tech wildfire management solutions across the value chain that directly reduce wildfire emissions, including:

Prevention solutions: Early wildfire detection systems, proactive land management practices, and fuel reduction through biomass utilization.

Mitigation technologies: Innovative solutions for fire suppression, fire spread halting, and specialized equipment development.

Adaptation innovations: Approaches that increase forest and community resilience, reduce wildfire emissions, and integrate climate change adaptation strategies into land management practices.

Eligible projects must be at Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 4 to 9.

Applications will be accepted until November 27, 2025, at 5 p.m. PST. For more information, visit our website here.

About NorthX Climate Tech

Founded in 2021 with an initial investment from the Government of Canada, the BC Government, and Shell Canada, NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX) is a catalyst for climate action, funding the climate hard tech solutions that transform industries and build lasting prosperity.

Rooted in British Columbia but global in vision, we unite visionaries, investors, industry, government, and partners to scale technologies that drive deep decarbonization and economic growth for Canada. Like the "X" on a map, we pinpoint that pivotal moment when potential is immense, but capital is scarce, that place where local strengths become global solutions.

