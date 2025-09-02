NorthX and Scotiabank announce strategic agreement to support women founders in climate tech

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX) and Scotiabank, through Roynat Capital, are pleased to announce a strategic agreement to accelerate opportunities for women innovators advancing climate hard tech solutions across Canada. This agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing economic and professional opportunities for women and supporting Canadian climate solutions aiming to have global impact.

Scotialbank and NorthX come together to support women founders driving climate hard tech solutions. (CNW Group/NorthX Climate Tech)

"At NorthX, we're supporting bold, scalable solutions that are designed to drive decarbonization and unlock real economic growth," said Sarah Goodman, President & CEO of NorthX Climate Tech. "Together with Scotiabank, we're uniting a community of innovators with financial experts dedicated to helping more women-led companies grow and lead—while shaping the future of climate technology in Canada."

This new agreement is supported by The Scotiabank Women Initiative – a program committed to helping women succeed on their own terms. It also supports NorthX's mandate to fund and scale climate technologies that matter – fast.

"At Scotiabank, we believe that unlocking the full potential of Canada's innovation economy means ensuring diverse voices have a seat at the table—especially in sectors as critical as climate technology," said David Rozin, Vice President and Head, Technology & Innovation Banking, Roynat Capital. "Through our collaboration with NorthX and support for the Women in Climate Tech initiative, we're proud to help empower more women entrepreneurs to scale bold solutions that address climate challenges and drive sustainable growth across Canada."

Together, NorthX and Scotiabank are creating meaningful opportunities to spotlight and support women founders, expand access to networks and capital, and drive measurable progress toward climate and equity goals — all while helping build a stronger, more resilient innovation economy in Canada.

In April, NorthX invested $2.46 million in five women-led climate tech ventures through its inaugural Women in Climate Tech Call for Innovation. Each were selected for their potential to deliver scalable climate impact and economic benefit.

About NorthX Climate Tech

NorthX backs the builders of climate hard tech, pinpointing the critical moment when potential is immense, but capital is scarce—where our strategic investments turn local strengths into global climate solutions. Rooted in British Columbia but global in vision, we fund climate hard tech that transforms industries and builds lasting prosperity. We unite visionaries, investors, and partners to scale technologies that drive deep decarbonization and economic growth for Canada. NorthX is where the future gets built.

About The Scotiabank Women Initiative

The Scotiabank Women Initiative® is an enterprise-wide program designed to increase economic and professional opportunities for our women clients, empowering them to succeed on their own terms. It provides equitable access to financial solutions, specialized education, and inclusive, women-centric advisory services and mentorship to help people who identify as women or non-binary to pursue their best professional and financial futures. For more information, visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

About Roynat Capital

Roynat Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Scotiabank, provides financing and investment solutions to established, mid-market companies in Canada. Roynat Capital offers a range of services including senior term debt, subordinated debt, mezzanine capital, and common share equity. Roynat also has a Technology & Innovation Banking group specially designed to support visionary entrepreneurs in the tech sector.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE NorthX Climate Tech

