NorthX commits $1.6 million to three Canadian energy storage innovators

Funding opportunity developed in collaboration with BC Hydro, advancing energy storage and grid solutions to support BC's decarbonization and electrification goals

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX), a BC-based innovation catalyst backing the builders of Canadian climate hard tech, today announced $1.6 million in investments in three innovative companies developing energy storage solutions: Vancouver-based FUTURi Power, Richmond's Foreseeson Technology, and Alberta-based Aqua-Cell Energy, which is piloting its technology at a microgrid in Victoria.

This funding follows NorthX's Call for Energy Storage Innovation, created with BC Hydro, to fast-track the commercialization and scaling of Canadian energy storage solutions and unlock new pathways for clean, reliable power across BC.

"This is the future, and with support from NorthX and BC Hydro, these innovative companies are showing us that the future is now in British Columbia where we're advancing creative solutions and new technologies and leading the transition to clean energy," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions.

"Today's announcement is about more than investing in promising technologies and companies. It's about accelerating solutions that will shape British Columbia's clean energy future," said Sarah Goodman, President & CEO of NorthX. "By backing companies that can deliver real, scalable energy storage solutions, we can ensure our electricity system remains affordable, reliable, and resilient as demand grows and the grid evolves."

The Recipients

NorthX's Call for Energy Storage Innovation engaged Canadian innovators developing breakthrough solutions in energy storage, distributed energy resources, and grid and load management with the goal to accelerate the development of technologies that can be deployed across utilities and jurisdictions—positioning Canada as a leader in the global clean energy transition.

"Energy storage is essential to building a clean, reliable and resilient electricity system for British Columbia and we are proud to support Canadian companies driving this transformation," said Charlotte Mitha, President and CEO of BC Hydro. "Through our partnership with NorthX, we're enabling solutions that help customers manage their energy use, save money, and avoid major infrastructure upgrades—while also reducing peak demand and easing pressure on the grid."

The three selected recipients are tackling some of the most urgent challenges in energy storage and grid modernization:

Aqua-Cell Energy: Unlocking renewable energy anytime, anywhere by turning saltwater into low-cost, long-duration battery storage—without relying on scarce critical minerals.

Foreseeson Technology: Revolutionizing EV charging by integrating fast DC power with responsive energy storage, making electric vehicle charging as fast and convenient as filling up a gas tank without requiring costly grid upgrades.

FUTURi Power: Transforming EVs and stationary batteries into smart, grid-supporting assets through a seamlessly integrated bidirectional energy system, allowing energy to flow both ways between the grid and end users.

These Canadian innovators are powering the next phase of BC's clean energy future, supporting economic prosperity as the global energy transition accelerates.

Why Energy Storage Matters in BC

Energy storage is key to a reliable, stable, low-carbon grid in BC. It helps balance supply and demand, integrate renewable energy, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. By making the most of BC's abundant clean power, energy storage solutions strengthen communities, grow the BC economy, and keep the grid flexible for the foreseeable future.

With this new funding, NorthX has now invested $41.2 million across 68 projects, projecting to create over 850 good jobs over the next 2 years and catalyzing over $425 million in follow-on investment.

About NorthX Climate Tech

Founded in 2021, NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX) is a catalyst for climate action, funding the climate hard tech solutions that transform industries and build lasting prosperity. Rooted in British Columbia but global in vision, we unite visionaries, investors, industry, government, and partners to scale technologies that drive deep decarbonization and economic growth for Canada. Like the "X" on a map, we pinpoint that pivotal moment when potential is immense, but capital is scarce, that place where local strengths become global solutions.

