Northwest Territories (NWT) launches "NWT Will Change You" marketing campaign

Soon, NWT Tourism will be changing the way some Canadians get around the city. Throughout the months of February and March, a car equipped with 360° VR headsets will hit the streets of Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. Passengers will get the chance to ride along with a migrating reindeer herd, marvel at the dance of the Northern Lights and feel what it's like to paddle a glassy alpine lake under a midnight sun. These lucky riders will also get the chance to be entered into a contest to win a trip for two to the Northwest Territories.

The driver of the entirely wrapped car, decked out in NWT branding, will be able to take passengers anywhere they would like in the city within a 10km radius. The car will be available for pick ups at participating Hilton hotels from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be operating in the following cities on these dates:

Toronto - February 3 to February 9, parked in front of Hilton Toronto, 145 Richmond St W, Toronto, ON

February 3 to February 9, parked in front of Hilton Toronto, 145 Richmond St W, Vancouver - February 16 to February 23, parked at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 111 Robson St. Vancouver, BC

February 16 to February 23, parked at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 111 Robson St. Calgary - March 23 to March 31, parked at the Hilton Garden Inn, 711 4 St. SE suite A, Calgary, AB

This is all part of NWT Tourism's new integrated marketing campaign, designed to provide Canadians with a tantalizing look at transformative travel experiences and adventures awaiting them in all five regions of the territory. NWT Tourism will showcase immersive VR experiences at three travel tradeshows in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary as well, to bring consumers as close to the signature attractions of the destination as you can get without physically being there.

"Northwest Territories Tourism along with our partners at the Government of the Northwest Territories are so excited to show Canadians the world-class attractions here in the Northwest Territories," said Cathie Bolstad, CEO of Northwest Territories Tourism.

Consumers can find out more about the campaign by going to www.nwtwillchangeyou.com, where they will find two 360° VR Videos that people can watch and share online using the hashtag #NWTWillChangeYou. More details about this activation can also be found on the site.

It may be the ancient rhythm from a Dene Drum, or the sound of thundering herds across the tundra or the still silence of a crisp fall night as you watch the greatest natural light show overhead – whatever it is – something in the Northwest Territories will change you.

