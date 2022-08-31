NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REIT ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

GROSS PROCEEDS OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING INCREASED TO $155 MILLION

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) ("NorthWest" or the "REIT") announced today the issuance of an additional $20.25 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the REIT. The issuance was pursuant to the exercise in full of an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") granted by the REIT to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank in connection with the REIT's recent offering of 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, on a bought deal basis (the "Offering"), which closed on August 25, 2022. The exercise of the Over-Allotment Option increases the total gross proceeds of the Offering to $155.25 million. For more information on the Offering, please refer to the REIT's news release issued on August 25, 2022.

The REIT has used the net proceeds of the Offering, and intends to use the additional net proceeds from the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, to repay short-term floating rate debt with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 7.5% and for general trust purposes.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2022, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 232 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 250 professionals in nine offices in five countries to serve as a long term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

