NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT Announces Board Appointment

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) ("NorthWest" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dale Klein to its board as an independent trustee and a member of its audit committee effective April 1, 2021.

Mr. Klein brings more than three decades of experience in the real estate industry in a variety of capacities including finance, property acquisition, development, asset management, underwriting, and risk management. Mr Klein is the founder and CEO of Canada ICI Capital Corporation ("Canada ICI"), a real estate finance group with annual origination volumes in excess of $5 billion and assets under management of more than $2 billion. Prior to founding Canada ICI in 1993, Mr. Klein was the President of Canada West Limited, a diversified asset management group with direct investments in commercial real estate. Mr Klein was also a member of the Edmonton International Airport Board from 2012 to 2020 where he served on the audit committee and was its Chair for the past 5 years.

Mr. Klein will replace Ms. Karen Weaver who has served as an independent trustee on the REIT's Board and a member of its audit committee since May 2018 and is resigning to dedicate more time to her existing executive and personal commitments.

Commenting on the board appointment, Paul Dalla Lana, Chairman and CEO of the REIT, said:

"On behalf of NorthWest, we welcome Mr. Klein to our board and wish Ms. Weaver success noting her many contributions to the growth and success of the REIT."

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 188 income-producing properties and 15.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 230 professionals across nine offices in seven countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

