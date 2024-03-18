NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST APPOINTS STEPHANIE KARAMARKOVIC AS CFO

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT" or "Northwest") (TSX: NWH.UN), a leading global owner and manager of healthcare real estate infrastructure in the Americas, Australasia, and Europe, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Karamarkovic as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective April 15, 2024. Ms. Karamarkovic will be replacing Interim CFO, Karen Martin.

Ms. Karamarkovic will be responsible for financial reporting across NWH's global operations, executing on capital management activities, prudent financial management policies and investor relations.

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Karamarkovic was formerly Vice President, Accounting and Financial Reporting for Granite REIT, a large Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe, where she spent over three years overseeing all accounting and financial reporting activities. Prior to that, Ms. Karamarkovic spent eight years at Northwest, most recently as Vice President, Accounting and Corporate Controller, and prior to that she was a Manager in Ernst & Young's audit practice. Ms. Karamarkovic holds a CPA, CA designation and earned a BCom. from Queen's University.

"We are pleased to welcome Stephanie back to Northwest in the role of CFO, and we look forward to working with her in her new leadership capacity as we continue with our strategic mandate to strengthen the REIT's financial position and simplify the business," said Craig Mitchell, CEO. "Stephanie's financial and business experience, strategic acumen and leadership qualities will be critical in helping to drive Northwest's performance and realize its potential."

Ms. Karamarkovic stated, "I am excited and honoured to lead the finance function at Northwest. I am looking forward to working with the REIT's leadership teams globally and the Board to execute on the next phase of its strategy."

"On behalf of the entire team I would also like to extend our gratitude to Ms. Karen Martin, our out-going interim CFO for her valuable contributions to Northwest," stated Mr. Mitchell. "Karen has been supportive during the strategic review process underway, and in just over three months was instrumental in refinancing several near-term debt maturities, and worked to further enhance the REIT's financial disclosure and reporting initiatives. Karen was an extremely effective leader during a busy time. We wish Karen well in her future, including as Audit Chair and Director under her other public company engagements."

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at December 31, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 219 income-producing properties and 17.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages approximately 300 employees in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein. The REIT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

