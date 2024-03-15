NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MARCH 2024 DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT" or "Northwest") (TSX: NWH.UN), a leading global owner and manager of healthcare real estate infrastructure in the Americas, Australasia, and Europe, announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of March 2024, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as at March 28, 2024.

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at December 31, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 219 income-producing properties and 17.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 employees in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

