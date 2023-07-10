NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES IT HAS AGREED TO SETTLE LITIGATION WITH AUSTRALIAN UNITY FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED AND VARIOUS DEXUS ENTITIES

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT" or "Northwest") (TSX: NWH.UN), announces that the parties to the litigation commenced by Northwest against Australian Unity Funds Management Limited ("AUFM") as responsible entity of the Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust ("AUHPT"), Australian Unity entities and various Dexus entities, have agreed to settle the litigation.

AUFM and other Australian Unity entities have agreed to work in good faith to assist Northwest and its affiliates to divest their units in AUHPT by 31 December 2023.

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by such terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Some of the specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the divestiture of Northwest's units in AUHPT.

The REIT has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, financial performance, business strategy and financial needs.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions that management of the REIT believe are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, including, among other things, the risks that Northwest will be unable to divest its units in AUHPT, and other risks identified in materials filed under the REIT's profile at www.sedar.com from time to time. The forward-looking statements made in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Paul Dalla Lana, CEO at (416) 366-8300 x 1001.