NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $765 MILLION US PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the (TSX: NWH.UN) ("NorthWest" or the "REIT"), Canada's leading global diversified healthcare real estate investment trust, announced today the closing of its previously announced $765 million (US$601.9 million) acquisition of 27 cure-focused healthcare properties located in the United States is now closed (the "US Portfolio"). The acquisition is the REIT's first in the United States.

The US Portfolio comprises 27 properties including 7 hospitals, 5 micro-hospitals, and 15 MOBs totaling 1.2 million square feet. The portfolio is 97% occupied, with a weighted average lease expiry of 10.7 years and is geographically diversified across 10 states with approximately 60% of NOI coming from top 20 US MSAs with a focus in the Greater Chicago Area and Sunbelt States. The portfolio includes an attractive mix of single-tenant (78% of NOI) and multi-tenant (22%) properties and 91% of NOI is either triple or quadruple net.

As funded, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to the REIT's AFFO per unit. As the REIT integrates the US Portfolio and expands on its market entry strategy over the course of 2022 it intends to recapitalize the acquisition with a new co-investment partner.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest is a global real estate investor and asset manager focused on properties and partnerships at the intersection of healthcare, knowledge and research. Founded in 2004 and publicly traded since 2010, NorthWest (TSX: NWH.UN) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates a $10 billion portfolio of 224 high quality healthcare properties across Canada, the United States, Brazil, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. With more than 300 professionals globally, operating in 7 countries, NorthWest brings a global view, local execution capabilities, and a long-term ownership strategy which allows it to serve as a real estate partner of choice to leading healthcare operators around the world.

