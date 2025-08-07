MONTRÉAL, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Northvolt North America acknowledges the acquisition of several entities from Northvolt by Lyten, a US-based company in supermaterial applications and battery manufacturing. While certain aspects related to North American operations are still under review, Lyten has signaled a clear interest in Northvolt North America, recognizing the strategic importance of the North American battery value chain.

As this acquisition opens a new chapter, Northvolt North America continues to maintain close and ongoing communication with its commercial partners and government stakeholders to ensure they remain fully informed at every stage.

The acquisition by Lyten will be followed by a transition period at the Northvolt Group level, during which both organizations will work together to identify synergies and ensure continuity across ongoing projects.

A sale process to continue for North America

The local due diligence process continues with respect to Northvolt North America and the work is actively underway, in collaboration with all key stakeholders and public authorities. Societe Generale, as exclusive financial advisor, will continue supporting Northvolt North America during this process.

"We are encouraged by the strong interest expressed by Lyten in Northvolt North America," said Karen Chang, Interim CEO at Northvolt North America. "It underscores the promising foundations established through the Northvolt project and Québec's potential role in the growth of the North American battery ecosystem. We remain focused on advancing this vision, in close coordination with our partners and stakeholders."

