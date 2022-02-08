NorthStar Gaming partners with Parleh Media Group to produce engaging multi-platform content for sports bettors

NorthStar Gaming named official and exclusive sportsbook and casino affiliate partner of Parleh

Media Group

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming Inc. announced today an exclusive partnership to use targeted video and social content to engage, attract and retain sports bettors and entertain sports fans.

In keeping with its made-in-Ontario strategy, NorthStar Gaming has partnered with Canada's first sports betting content network, Parleh Media Group, to produce a range of dynamic sports betting-themed videos, podcasts, and social media content. NorthStar Gaming will syndicate the content across its own properties and with third-party platforms, including the digital and social platforms of Torstar Corporation.

The partnership advances NorthStar's position as a convergence leader in media and regulated online sports wagering across Canada. NorthStar Gaming will be the exclusive and official sportsbook and casino affiliate partner for Parleh's owned and operated digital channels in the Province of Ontario.

"Video and other captivating multi-platform content will really differentiate NorthStar Gaming in the market as we maximize the consumer impact of our syndication agreement with media partners," said Michael Moskowitz, CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "In a short period of time, Parleh Media Group has established a brand and credibility unrivaled in the Canadian sports betting content landscape. We're thrilled to work with them to produce compelling content that will truly differentiate our product offerings and customer experience."

NorthStar Gaming's in-house content team will collaborate with Parleh Media Group to launch original daily, weekly and monthly content formats and shows, including in-person live events. Combined with soon-to-launch editorial and stats offerings across web and app, new and casual sports bettors will enjoy a rich betting-content experience across NorthStar Gaming.

"It was clear from our earliest conversations with NorthStar's leadership team that they understood how our videos will fill a sports-betting content void left by the major sports networks and the few U.S.-focused sports betting broadcasters," said Mark Silver, CEO and founder of Parleh Media Group. "We're delighted to have NorthStar as our first sportsbook partner and to work with the company to deliver a ubiquitous digital and social media experience."

About NorthStar Gaming

Born out of a Canadian-based media business and trusted news organization for more than 128 years, NorthStar Gaming will provide a unique and responsible gaming brand that creates new jobs, brings growth to the Canadian economy, and generates new tax revenue to help Canadian communities. NorthStar Gaming has partnered with reputable and established media players to leverage exciting sports content, strong brands, and deep local roots to give it a distinct position in the newly regulated industry. The company also believes its Canadian-owned gaming business will lead the industry, operate at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and ensure more of Ontario players' entertainment dollars stay in the province.

About Parleh Media Group

The Parleh Media Group is a digital media, video production and events company specializing in content for sports fans. Founded in 2021 by Canadian digital media innovators, the company owns sports and betting brands that engage fans across social platforms, websites and live events. The mix of sports and entertainment content empowers sports fans with easy-to-understand, entertaining, informative and insightful content. Learn more at theparleh.com and watch our video content on Canada's only dedicated sports betting network at parleh.tv .

