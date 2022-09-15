NorthStar Gaming partners with Genius Sports to provide Ontario sports bettors with immersive betting experiences

New partnership to provide Canadian sportsbook with PreMatch, LiveData and LiveTrading solutions across thousands of events a year

Agreement includes official data-driven content for CFL, NASCAR, EPL, MAC Football and Basketball and the NFL

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming Inc. is proud to announce it has secured a new official data partnership with Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media.

This partnership will provide NorthStar Bets players with more pre-game and live in-game betting opportunities. Genius Sports' PreMatch, LiveData and LiveTrading solutions are powered by the highest quality official data and will provide NorthStar Bets with real-time feeds and pin-point pricing across thousands of markets.

Offering unique and customized wagering options, NorthStar Bets continues to deliver an impressive volume of betting choices for Ontario consumers. Included in this partnership is Genius Sports' leading portfolio of exclusive rights, comprising the CFL, NASCAR, EPL, NCAA and NFL. As the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference ("MAC"), Genius Sports will provide NorthStar Bets with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

To coincide with the kickoff of the NFL season, NorthStar Bets will have access to Genius Sports' full NFL product suite, including access to the league's real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

"Genius Sports' world-class sports data ecosystem integrates seamlessly into our platform allowing us to provide consumers with a highly interactive, visual and comprehensive sportsbook experience," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "We continue to add enhancements to the NorthStar Bets App to strengthen the user experience and provide consumers with an immersive and premium gaming experience, something we know local players are looking for."

The partnership further enhances the unique and immersive experience Ontario sports bettors have come to expect from NorthStar Bets. Consumers will now enjoy a more compelling visual experience thanks to the NorthStar Bets App's newly optimized look and feel. Enriched with more in-game stats-driven content, the NorthStar Bets platform with integrated capabilities from Genius Sports helps users understand and wager on trending bets and win probabilities.

"In April, Genius Sports became one of the first sportsbook providers to be officially licensed in the rapidly expanding Ontario market," said Sean Conroy, Executive Vice President, North America of Genius Sports. "This approval enabled us to partner with leading operators like NorthStar Bets who will be provided with a major competitive advantage through our leading portfolio of official data rights and products."

About NorthStar Gaming

Born out of a Canadian-based media business and trusted news organization for more than 128 years, NorthStar Gaming will provide a unique and responsible gaming brand that creates new jobs, brings growth to the Canadian economy, and generates new tax revenue to help Canadian communities. NorthStar Gaming has partnered with reputable and established media players to leverage exciting sports content, strong brands, and deep local roots to give it a distinct position in the newly regulated industry. The company also believes its Canadian-owned gaming business will lead the industry, operate at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and ensure more of Ontario players' entertainment dollars stay in the province.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Contacts

Rob Hogan

NorthStar Gaming

(647) 404-4808

[email protected]

Press:

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

Genius Sports

+1 (202) 766-4430

[email protected]

Investors:

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

Genius Sports

+1 (954)-554-7932

[email protected]

SOURCE NorthStar Gaming Inc.