NorthStar Gaming named an Authorized Sports Betting Operator of the NBA in Ontario

The agreement provides NorthStar Gaming with rights to official league data to enhance the player experience

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming Inc. is proud to announce it has been named an Authorized Gaming Operator of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

As part of the agreement, NorthStar Bets will provide NBA bettors with an immersive gaming experience featuring real-time NBA data. Players will enjoy improved navigation within the NorthStar Bets platform and the inclusion of NBA marks and logos within the platform. Together, NorthStar Bets and the NBA will collaborate on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA games.

"As an Authorized Gaming Operator, NorthStar Gaming will connect our players with official data and stats from the NBA and provide them with an insights-packed user experience," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "We're excited to offer current and future NorthStar Bets players with an authentic NBA experience on our platform."

NorthStar Bets is proudly Ontario-based and committed to providing Ontario sports fans with a uniquely local, premier user experience. To celebrate a busy time in the sporting season, NorthStar Bets has created the Ultimate Toronto Parlay for local fans – available exclusively on NorthStar Bets.

This agreement builds on previously announced partnerships from NorthStar Gaming that provides consumers with more pre-game and live in-game betting opportunities across various leagues, including the NHL.

To register for NorthStar Bets, please visit www.northstarbets.ca, or download the app from the App Store and Play Store. For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

Odds are subject to change, please visit www.northstarbets.ca/sportsbook for the latest odds and promotions.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

