NorthStar Gaming appoints Jennifer Barber as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced financial leader joins NorthStar Gaming during a period of rapid growth

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming is proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer Barber to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Barber brings extensive financial management, reporting, investor relations and governance experience to NorthStar Gaming's leadership team.

In her most recent role, Ms. Barber served as the Chief Financial Officer for Torstar Corporation where she led and oversaw all financial reporting and management as well as the information technology team. Ms. Barber was also an active member of the Torstar executive team, contributing to corporate strategy and development.

Prior to the sale of Torstar Corporation and the company going private, Ms. Barber led all public filings and reporting for Torstar Corporation while it was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). In addition to serving as CFO at Torstar Corporation, Ms. Barber held various senior management positions within Torstar Corporation after she joined the organization in 2012.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Barber served as Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Hydrogenics Corporation, a TSX and NASDAQ listed global manufacturer of onsite hydrogen generators and power systems. In this role, Ms. Barber led overall financial management, financial reporting, investor relations and corporate secretary activities. Ms. Barber has also previously worked for Stuart Energy Systems and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jennifer to NorthStar Gaming, she is a skilled financial leader who brings decades of financial management experience to our growing leadership team," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "Jennifer's wealth of financial management and reporting expertise is tremendously valuable to us as we rapidly scale our operations."

NorthStar Gaming recently launched NorthStar Bets, a premier online casino and sportsbook in Ontario, which offers consumers a uniquely local, content and insights-driven platform with an immersive virtual experience and access to the most popular casino games.

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca or visit www.northstarbets.ca to register for the gaming platform.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

