NorthStar Gaming Applauds Government of Ontario for Granting iGaming Licences

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming Inc. applauds the Government of Ontario's recent decision to grant iGaming licences in the province on April 4, 2022. The licensing process ensures the province of Ontario is building a progressive and modern regulatory framework that will provide Ontarians with access to a variety of safe online gaming platforms.

"Today's announcement from the Province of Ontario is a historic milestone as it gives Ontarians more choice and flexibility for online wagering and gaming, something gaming enthusiasts have been requesting for many years," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Partner of NorthStar Gaming. "In the coming months, we're excited to launch a made-in-Ontario online betting brand and sportsbook for Ontarians to experience and enjoy. With the approval of iGaming licences, we can provide our customers with high-quality content and betting options on a safe and secure platform."

In 2021, NorthStar Gaming announced it would launch a made-in-Ontario online betting brand and sportsbook. Since then, the company has entered a landmark omnichannel advertising and marketing services arrangement with Torstar Corporation, an established brand operating in Canada since 1892. By teaming up with this well-known and trusted brand, NorthStar Gaming will be able to use its data-led media solutions, news, sports sites, and social properties to provide customers with an all-encompassing online casino and sports betting experience.



About NorthStar Gaming

Born out of a Canadian-based media business and trusted news organization for more than 128 years, NorthStar Gaming will provide a unique and responsible gaming brand that creates new jobs, brings growth to the Canadian economy, and generates new tax revenue to help Canadian communities. NorthStar has partnered with reputable and established media players to leverage exciting sports content, strong brands, and deep local roots to give it a distinct position in the newly regulated industry. The company also believes its Canadian-owned gaming business will lead the industry, operate at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and ensure more of Ontario players' entertainment dollars stay in the province.

